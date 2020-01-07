07.01.2020 19:30:00

ShaMaran Atrush operations update

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX  VENTURE: SNM) (NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET: SNM) reports that operations at the Atrush Field are continuing normally and have not been impacted by recent events.  The security situation in the area is being closely monitored. View PDF version.

OTHER

This information is information that ShaMaran Petroleum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on January 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, +4684025000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest. through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

Atrush Operations Update (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

