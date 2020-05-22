Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta Physician, Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., Honored as 2020 Top Doctor for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Georgia Trend Magazine

ATLANTA, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SGF Atlanta is proud to announce that its Medical Director, award-winning physician, Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., has been named a Georgia Trend Magazine Top Doctor 2020 for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI).

The inaugural top doctors list of the state's top physicians represent 56 specialties from addiction medicine to vascular surgery – and can be found throughout Georgia, from Gainesville to Dublin, Metro Atlanta to Macon, and Thomasville to Brunswick.

The list was created in partnership with DataJoe Research, who facilitated a peer-voting process followed by referencing government sources to ensure each nominated physician was in good standing with regards to current, active license status with the state regulatory board.

"It's a true honor to be recognized among so many other highly esteemed physicians throughout our state. I'm not only proud but grateful to be recognized in the community for the work we do as a team to help build families," said.

Dr. McCarthy-Keith, who sees patients in SGF's Atlanta-Northside and Alpharetta locations was named Medical Director of SGF Atlanta in February 2019, providing clinical leadership, overseeing quality assurance, and supporting efforts to maintain the Atlanta practice's IVF Center of Excellence status in REI.

As a leader in the field of infertility, Dr. McCarthy-Keith's medical expertise and reputation have garnered her significant press coverage by top media outlets and publications, such as Oprah Magazine, Women's Health, Today.com, and NPR. Dr. McCarthy-Keith was also named a Top Doc for Infertility by Atlanta Magazine, a recipient of Best Fertility Specialist in Atlanta by Kudzu, Black Health Magazine's Most Influential African-American Doctors, Who's Who in Black Atlanta (2011, 2012, 2014-2018), and Mom-Approved Fertility Specialist in Atlanta Parent Magazine.

SGF Atlanta—home to Dr. McCarthy-Keith and fellow physicians, Drs. Anne Namnoum, Mark Perloe, and Pavna Brahma—has also earned numerous accolades in the region including Best Reproductive Endocrinology Practice by Kudzu—a distinction earned through a voting process by members of the surrounding Atlanta community.

SGF Atlanta has 4 locations, including Atlanta-Northside, Alpharetta, Marietta, and Buckhead-Piedmont.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. McCarthy-Keith or another SGF Atlanta physician, please call 888-761-1967 or complete this brief online form.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and counting. With 38 locations throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, we offer patients virtual physician consults, individualized care, accept most insurance plans, and make treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including treatment guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.

SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility