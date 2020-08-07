07.08.2020 04:00:00

Shadow Arena's Limited-Time Battle Pass Event Now Available

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that a new event, Battle Pass, is now live in Shadow Arena. Only available for a limited period of time, this new system and its rewards will encourage players to get involved in more fierce battles. 

Battle Pass is a system that offers tiered rewards based on the total number of battle points earned in battles. This new system will be available through a special event that will run until September 17. During this period, players can collect battle points by fulfilling requirements such as winning matches in certain modes and completing daily quests.

Once players earn battle points, they can obtain various rewards such as special Tickets and the Sanguine Petal skin for Lahn. Those who get these Tickets will also have a chance to win exclusive prizes including a Limited Edition Shadow Arena Merchandise Package and a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. 

Moreover, Ancient Weapons have been updated in Shadow Arena. The Ancient Weapons feature for Laytenn and Puturum that appear in Solo, Team, and AI matches have been improved to allow players to perform actions faster and more easily.

Visit the official website, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter for more information.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200806/2878514-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.81
0.52 %
Geberit 515.40
0.27 %
Lonza Grp 567.80
0.21 %
ABB 23.58
0.13 %
Novartis 76.01
0.08 %
LafargeHolcim 43.51
-0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 315.05
-0.69 %
Givaudan 3’752.00
-0.74 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-1.26 %
Swisscom 479.80
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.08.20
Vontobel: Siemens Healthineers: Milliardenschwere Akquisition
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
06.08.20
Weekly-Hits: US-Aktienmarkt “Big Techs” schreiten voran – Spotify Technology Leise Moll-Töne aus Schweden – Rohstoffmonitor Juli 2020
06.08.20
SMI gegen den Markttrend schwächer
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Bitcoin-Bulle bekräftigt Prognose: Die beliebteste Kryptowährung könnte auf über 100'000 Dollar klettern
Anleger verlieren Vertrauen in US-Wirtschaft: US-Dollar verliert an Wert
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Uber macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Uber-Aktie gibt nachbörslich nach
Techrally geht weiter: Facebook und Apple markieren neue Rekorde
GoPro mit durchwachsenen Zahlen - GoPro-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Corona-Falschinformationen: Facebook löscht Trump-Video - Facebook-Aktie freundlich
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf rotem Terrain

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich schwächer
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich im Donnerstagshandel auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil: Nach einem Ausflug in die Gewinnzone ging es im Verlauf wieder abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich der DAX schwächer. Rote Vorzeichen wurden unterdessen mehrheitlich aus Fernost gemeldet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB