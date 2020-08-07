Shadow Arena's Limited-Time Battle Pass Event Now Available

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that a new event, Battle Pass, is now live in Shadow Arena. Only available for a limited period of time, this new system and its rewards will encourage players to get involved in more fierce battles.

Battle Pass is a system that offers tiered rewards based on the total number of battle points earned in battles. This new system will be available through a special event that will run until September 17. During this period, players can collect battle points by fulfilling requirements such as winning matches in certain modes and completing daily quests.

Once players earn battle points, they can obtain various rewards such as special Tickets and the Sanguine Petal skin for Lahn. Those who get these Tickets will also have a chance to win exclusive prizes including a Limited Edition Shadow Arena Merchandise Package and a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

Moreover, Ancient Weapons have been updated in Shadow Arena. The Ancient Weapons feature for Laytenn and Puturum that appear in Solo, Team, and AI matches have been improved to allow players to perform actions faster and more easily.

