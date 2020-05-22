Shadow Arena Now Available via Steam Early Access

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that its hero action battle royale game Shadow Arena is now available in Early Access on Steam . After running multiple global Beta tests, Shadow Arena will continue to offer an improved gameplay experience that will constantly apply user feedback.

Based on the Black Desert universe, Shadow Arena pits players against each other in a massive battlefield where they must fight using powerful magic and weapons to survive until the very end. During the match, players can also defeat fearsome monsters to collect valuable items and gain advantages to become the last hero standing.

Starting today, players can choose between 10 Heroes, including the new Hero Venslar. Venslar brings a brand-new combat style to the battlefield, featuring a balanced kit with both offensive and defensive skills. This new Hero will allow players to experience strategic gameplay by choosing whether to focus on being on the attack or the defense.

Various new features and content are also available throughout the Early Access period. Multiple difficulty levels have been added to the AI Matches to create an environment that suits each player's skills. Each Hero now has Ultimate Skill levels that will make one skill more powerful than the others. Moreover, in-game areas now have different characteristics in terms of monster types and levels.

Furthermore, players can purchase Hero Skins that can be used to change the appearance of the Heroes. Heroes will also be available for purchase, and the new in-game emotes that have been included will also add more personality to them. Other updates such as Daily Quests, Challenges, the Ancient Weapon Puturum, and the Suspicious Cauldron will help players looking to level up their Heroes.

"Shadow Arena is a standalone game that lets our fans experience the Black Desert universe like never before," said Kwang Sam Kim, the lead producer of Shadow Arena. "During the Early Access period, we'll continue to listen closely to player feedback and perfect the game for our official launch."

Watch the official Early Access trailer here

Supported Languages

English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Thai, Indonesian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

