22.05.2020 04:00:00

Shadow Arena Now Available via Steam Early Access

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that its hero action battle royale game Shadow Arena is now available in Early Access on Steam. After running multiple global Beta tests, Shadow Arena will continue to offer an improved gameplay experience that will constantly apply user feedback. 

Based on the Black Desert universe, Shadow Arena pits players against each other in a massive battlefield where they must fight using powerful magic and weapons to survive until the very end. During the match, players can also defeat fearsome monsters to collect valuable items and gain advantages to become the last hero standing. 

Starting today, players can choose between 10 Heroes, including the new Hero Venslar. Venslar brings a brand-new combat style to the battlefield, featuring a balanced kit with both offensive and defensive skills. This new Hero will allow players to experience strategic gameplay by choosing whether to focus on being on the attack or the defense. 

Various new features and content are also available throughout the Early Access period. Multiple difficulty levels have been added to the AI Matches to create an environment that suits each player's skills. Each Hero now has Ultimate Skill levels that will make one skill more powerful than the others. Moreover, in-game areas now have different characteristics in terms of monster types and levels. 

Furthermore, players can purchase Hero Skins that can be used to change the appearance of the Heroes. Heroes will also be available for purchase, and the new in-game emotes that have been included will also add more personality to them. Other updates such as Daily Quests, Challenges, the Ancient Weapon Puturum, and the Suspicious Cauldron will help players looking to level up their Heroes.

"Shadow Arena is a standalone game that lets our fans experience the Black Desert universe like never before," said Kwang Sam Kim, the lead producer of Shadow Arena. "During the Early Access period, we'll continue to listen closely to player feedback and perfect the game for our official launch."

Watch the official Early Access trailer here and visit the official website, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter for more information.

Supported Languages

English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Thai, Indonesian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200521/2810404-1

 

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 480.00
2.65 %
Alcon 59.98
2.22 %
Sika 175.85
2.21 %
Givaudan 3’478.00
2.08 %
Geberit 463.30
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 37.46
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
-0.19 %
CieFinRichemont 54.42
-0.44 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.49 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.00
-1.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.05.20
Tectonic Shift in the US Domestic Crude Oil Grades Market
20.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
20.05.20
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
20.05.20
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Marktstratege rät zum Aktienkauf: Hohes Angst-Level weist auf Unterbewertung hin
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Lufthansa bestätigt bevorstehende Einigung um Milliarden-Rettung
easyJet nimmt im Juni wieder Flüge auf - Aktie legt zu
AstraZeneca-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: AstraZeneca will 1 Milliarde COVID-19-Impfstoffdosen herstellen - USA zahlen 1,2 Milliarden Dollar
Tesla-Aktie legt zu: Tesla lässt Klage gegen Corona-Einschränkungen fallen
Trump erwägt G7-Gipfel doch als reales Treffen
So will die Kryptowährung EOS der digitalen Währung Ethereum den Rang ablaufen
Fed-Protokoll bestätigt Krisenkurs der Fed

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Am heimischen Markt wurde am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertages nicht gehandelt. In New York zeigten sich die Indizes schwächer. In Frankfurt verzeichnete der deutsche Leitindex Verluste. Die asiatischen Indizes traten zunächst auf der Stelle und entschieden sich dann jedoch für die Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB