SGS Launches New Online Store - Buy 100's of Trusted Products and Services Quickly and Easily

GENEVA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS has developed the Online Store to make it easy for organizations to procure services and operate in an increasingly regulated world. It has been designed to provide faster and more responsive access to the company's global testing, inspection and certification services and features new 'Buy Now' and 'Request a Quote' options that gives the customer a faster route to checkout.

From certification audits to product testing and inspections, customers can easily add items to their shopping cart. The comprehensive range of products and services spans a wide variety of sectors including:

Agriculture

Certification

Chemical

Construction

Retail

Cybersecurity

Energy

Environment

Food

Digital Solutions

Government & Trade

Health

Hospitality

Training

Transportation

As well as 'Buy Now' the store also offers 'Request a Quote' functions to assist those organizations seeking more bespoke solutions for their TIC needs. In addition, customers can benefit from access to SGS's expertise for additional support and specialized, independent solutions to improve operations, reduce risk and develop smart solutions.

Currently, the SGS Online Store is operational across more than 20 countries around the world, offering bespoke services ranging from certification audits (against national and international standards) to inspections, testing and certifications according to each country's regulatory landscape.

Siddi Wouters, Senior Vice President Digital & Innovation, SGS, said: "We are excited to be able to offer our customers 24/7 online access to our world leading services. In this digital age, our online store will make it easier for businesses to find solutions to the many challenges they now face."

SGS seeks to add value to society by enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world.

To explore the site visit: https://onlinestore.sgs.com/

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

