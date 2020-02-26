26.02.2020 01:00:00

SGO, an oilless bearing manufacturer in Korea, will participate in 3 exhibitions in Japan in 2020

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SGO, a bearing manufacturer located in Incheon, in Korea, announced that SGO would participate in 3 different exhibitions in Japan this year and promote its bearings in the Japanese bearing market.

 

Although SGO has been already recognized in the Japanese bearing market by certain Japanese customers, SGO aims to expand its business and strengthen its market presence in Japan through these exhibitions.

Some of the exhibitions confirmed for participation this year are as follows.

  • Exhibition Name: CSPI EXPO 2020 (https://cspi-expo.com/) 
    Period: April 22-24, 2020
  • Exhibition Name: IPF Japan 2020 (https://www.ipfjapan.jp)
    Period: October 6-10, 2020
  • Exhibition Name: M-TECH OSAKA 2020 (https://www.japan-mfg-kansai.jp)
    Period: October 7-9, 2020

    • Founded in Korea in 2000, SGO has been specializing in design, development, and production of oilless bearings for use in industrial machines, molds, and automobile manufacturing. Oilless bearings allow machines to operate smoothly without lubricants. They are ideal for hydro-dam facilities and food manufacturing facilities, where the lubricants cannot be used. Branded as "Develon", SGO developed its patented multi-layer bearings that are a far more improved than the conventional bearings.

    The types of oilless bearings SGO manufactures are as follows.

    1. Develon Bearings

    • With an even distribution of solid lubricant, Develon Bearings may be used for any direction of motion.
    • Owing to a lower heat expansion rate compared to general non-ferrous bearings, Develon Bearings have a lower temperature change and a higher accuracy.
    • Sintered Bearing Layer: 1 ~ 1.2mm
    • Backing Steel: KS SS400 / SM45C

    2. Graphite Plugged Bearings

    • Ideal for high-load and low-speed motion conditions, without an application of lubrication.
    • Ideal for conditions where tolerance is not precise or working condition is rough.
    • Relatively resistant to inflow of foreign substances, corrosion and chemical environment.

    SGO said that SGO's promotion and marketing efforts for globalization of bearings manufactured by SGO would continue in the coming years.

    For more information on SGO and SGO's bearings, visit www.sgoilless.co.kr.

    Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200130/2707020-1-a
    Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200130/2707020-1-b

    SOURCE SGO Co., LTD.

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    25.02.20
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    25.02.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
    25.02.20
    		Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
    25.02.20
    		Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
    25.02.20
    		Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
    25.02.20
    		Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
    24.02.20
    		Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
    24.02.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    25.02.20
    		Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
    24.02.20
    		Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
    20.02.20
    		Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
    mehr
    Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
    Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
    Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
    Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
    Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
    Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
    Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
    Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
    CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
    Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
    Das Coronavirus blieb Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin sehr verunsichert. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Talfahrt vom Vortag fort. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentierten sich etwas gelassener.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


    ;