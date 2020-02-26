|
SGO, an oilless bearing manufacturer in Korea, will participate in 3 exhibitions in Japan in 2020
INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SGO, a bearing manufacturer located in Incheon, in Korea, announced that SGO would participate in 3 different exhibitions in Japan this year and promote its bearings in the Japanese bearing market.
Although SGO has been already recognized in the Japanese bearing market by certain Japanese customers, SGO aims to expand its business and strengthen its market presence in Japan through these exhibitions.
Some of the exhibitions confirmed for participation this year are as follows.
Period: April 22-24, 2020
Period: October 6-10, 2020
Period: October 7-9, 2020
Founded in Korea in 2000, SGO has been specializing in design, development, and production of oilless bearings for use in industrial machines, molds, and automobile manufacturing. Oilless bearings allow machines to operate smoothly without lubricants. They are ideal for hydro-dam facilities and food manufacturing facilities, where the lubricants cannot be used. Branded as "Develon", SGO developed its patented multi-layer bearings that are a far more improved than the conventional bearings.
The types of oilless bearings SGO manufactures are as follows.
1. Develon Bearings
- With an even distribution of solid lubricant, Develon Bearings may be used for any direction of motion.
- Owing to a lower heat expansion rate compared to general non-ferrous bearings, Develon Bearings have a lower temperature change and a higher accuracy.
- Sintered Bearing Layer: 1 ~ 1.2mm
- Backing Steel: KS SS400 / SM45C
2. Graphite Plugged Bearings
- Ideal for high-load and low-speed motion conditions, without an application of lubrication.
- Ideal for conditions where tolerance is not precise or working condition is rough.
- Relatively resistant to inflow of foreign substances, corrosion and chemical environment.
SGO said that SGO's promotion and marketing efforts for globalization of bearings manufactured by SGO would continue in the coming years.
For more information on SGO and SGO's bearings, visit www.sgoilless.co.kr.
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200130/2707020-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200130/2707020-1-b
SOURCE SGO Co., LTD.
