SGO, an oilless bearing manufacturer in Korea, participates in an exhibition in Japan despite COVID-19

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SGO, a Korean oilless bearing manufacturer, will participate in Manufacturing World Osaka (hereinafter referred to as M-Tech), the largest manufacturing exhibition held in Osaka, Japan from October 7 to 9.

M-Tech is the largest event in Japan, integrating 7 of the specialized exhibitions, such as IT solutions, design, and manufacturing, etc. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, M-Tech was scheduled to be canceled, but it has been determined to be held for 3 days between October 7 and 9. SGO will promote its oilless bearings to buyers who visit the exhibition, aiming to increase the sales, discover new buyers, and expand its shares in overseas markets.

"With the world economy suffering from COVID-19, SGO was no exception," said Tae-soo Choi, the CEO of SGO. Through this exhibition, SGO will have meetings with buyers, and promote our oilless bearings aggressively. SGO will strive to overperform the first half in the second half, and also become the No. 1 oilless bearing manufacturer in the world."

Founded in Korea in 2000, SGO has been specializing in design, development, and production of oilless bearings for use in industrial machines, molds, and automobile manufacturing. Oilless bearings allow machines to operate smoothly without lubricants. They are ideal for hydro-dam facilities and food manufacturing facilities, where the lubricants cannot be used. Branded as "Develon", SGO developed its patented multi-layer bearings that are a far more improved than the conventional bearings.

The types of oilless bearings SGO manufactures are as follows.

1. Develon Bearings

With an even distribution of solid lubricant, Develon Bearings may be used for any direction of motion.

Owing to a lower heat expansion rate compared to general non-ferrous bearings, Develon Bearings have a lower temperature change and a higher accuracy.

Sintered Bearing Layer : 1 ~ 1.2mm

1 ~ 1.2mm Backing Steel : KS SS400 / SM45C

2. Graphite Plugged Bearings

Ideal for high-load and low-speed motion conditions, without an application of lubrication.

Ideal for conditions where tolerance is not precise or working condition is rough.

Relatively resistant to inflow of foreign substances, corrosion and chemical environment.

SGO said that SGO's promotion and marketing efforts for globalization of bearings manufactured by SGO would continue in the coming years.

For more information on SGO and SGO's bearings, visit www.sgoilless.co.kr.

