SGMW Reaches Sales of 20.25 Million

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 11, SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as SGMW) held a ceremony to celebrate the completion of 20.25 million cars. With this milestone, SGMW becomes the first automotive manufacturer in China with a cumulative production and sales volume of more than 20 million. The feat comes after a surge in production and sales in recent years, with both doubling from 10 million just six years ago.

July 11, SGMW held the ceremony for the 20,250,000th complete car

The increase in sales can be attributed to SGMW's strong product line, as an important brand of SGMW, Wuling has more than 14 million cars, including the models Hongguang, Rongguang, and Zhiguang, the last of which was once dubbed "The Most Important Car on Earth" by Forbes magazine.

SGMW officials believe quality is what drives their company's growth. SGMW manufactures vehicles that are made for tough terrain. Their robust builds have given them a high reputation in China for their ability to maneuver along difficult roads and in formidable weather.

Its growth in China having clearly been demonstrated, SGMW has recently been focusing on expanding its footprint internationally. Since 2004, SGMW has been exported to nearly 40 countries in Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia as a whole. In 2017, SGMW opened a factory in Indonesia, becoming the first Chinese automotive company to establish a manufacturing base in Indonesia. Since the expansion, the company has seen steady growth in sales within that market. The hope is that, with the sales record and further expansion into overseas markets, SGMW will continue its recent trend of growth.

