Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’753 0.7%  SPI 18’961 0.7%  Dow 49’533 0.1%  DAX 24’998 0.8%  Euro 0.9130 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’022 0.7%  Gold 4’879 -2.3%  Bitcoin 52’011 -2.0%  Dollar 0.7701 0.0%  Öl 67.4 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Impuls? Musk stellt Serienproduktion des Semi 2026 in Aussicht
Palo Alto Networks-Aktie in Rot: Enttäuschender Gewinn
Amazon-Aktie im freien Fall: Was hinter dem historischen Kurssturz steckt
Norwegian Cruise Line-Aktie mit Rückenwind: Aktivist Elliott offenbar an Bord
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

BlueScope Steel Aktie 1424021 / AU000000BSL0

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.02.2026 23:14:43

SGH, Steel Dynamics Raises Offer For BlueScope Steel To A$32.35 A Share

Steel Dynamics
147.12 CHF -0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - SGH Ltd. (SGH.AX) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) said they have submitted a revised non-binding indicative offer to acquire 100% of BlueScope Steel Ltd. (BSL.AX) in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at about A$15 billion or $11 billion.

The consortium's revised proposal offers A$32.35 per share in cash, equivalent to A$34.00 per share before dividend adjustments. The companies said the latest bid is their best and final offer in the absence of a superior competing proposal.

The offer implies a 47% premium to BlueScope's adjusted closing share price at the time of the initial proposal and a 56% premium to its 52-week volume-weighted average price.

If completed, SGH would retain BlueScope's Australia and Rest of World operations, while Steel Dynamics would acquire the company's North American business following closing.

Nachrichten zu Steel Dynamics Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?