Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’247 -0.2%  SPI 18’242 0.1%  Dow 48’977 1.2%  DAX 24’869 1.3%  Euro 0.9281 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’924 1.3%  Gold 4’446 2.7%  Bitcoin 74’575 2.9%  Dollar 0.7918 -0.1%  Öl 61.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Galderma133539272Sunrise Communications138622040
Top News
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Deutsche Bank Ausblick 2026: Aktien, Zinsen & Märkte bleiben volatil, aber chancenreich
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Patent zeigt mögliche Starlink-Integration
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Steel Dynamics Aktie 551723 / US8581191009

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.01.2026 04:30:33

SGH And Steel Dynamics Submit US$8.8 Bln Proposal To Acquire BlueScope Steel

Steel Dynamics
135.26 CHF -0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - SGH Ltd (SGH.AX) confirmed that, together with Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD), it has submitted a Non-Binding Indicative Offer (NBIO) to acquire 100% of BlueScope Steel Ltd (BSL.AX) through a scheme of arrangement.

Under the Proposal, SGH would retain BlueScope's "Australia + Rest of World" operations — including Australian Steel Products, Asia Coated Products, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands businesses — while Steel Dynamics would acquire BlueScope's North American operations, such as the North Star Flat Rolled Steel Mill and Building and Coated Products businesses.

The offer provides BSL shareholders with a wholly cash consideration of A$30.00 (US$20.04) per share, representing a 27% premium to BSL's closing share price at the time of submission. This values BlueScope at A$13.2 billion (US$8.8 billion), offering shareholders an immediate and certain uplift in value.

SGH and Steel Dynamics have entered into a 12-month exclusivity agreement and committed significant resources to advance the transaction. They do not anticipate material obstacles in securing regulatory approvals, which are customary for acquisitions of this scale. The Proposal price will be adjusted for any dividends paid by BSL after December 12, 2025, the NBIO submission date.

The Proposal remains subject to due diligence, agreement of a binding scheme implementation deed, and shareholder and regulatory approvals. Both companies acknowledge there is no certainty the Proposal will proceed to completion.

To ensure continuity, SGH intends to offer one or two Board positions to current BSL directors and retain key management for the Australian operations. Steel Dynamics likewise plans to retain key leadership for the North American businesses.

Nachrichten zu Steel Dynamics Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
30.12.25