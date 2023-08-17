Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'945 -0.4%  SPI 14'443 -0.4%  Dow 34'766 -0.5%  DAX 15'784 0.0%  Euro 0.9565 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'273 -0.3%  Gold 1'897 0.3%  Bitcoin 25'096 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8789 -0.1%  Öl 84.1 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528On113454047Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Geberit3017040
Top News
Country Garden-Aktie taumelt erneut: Kuponfrist für Anleihen verstrichen - Anleihen bei UBS, Deutsche Bank & Co.
Meyer Burger-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Im ersten Halbjahr tief in roten Zahlen
Siegfried-Aktie mit kräftigen Aufschlägen: Jahresziele nach starkem ersten Semester erhöht
Phoenix Mecano-Aktie: Auf gutem Weg zu Jahreszielen
VP Bank-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: Geschäftsertrag im Halbjahr deutlich gesteigert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
SFL Corporation Aktie [Valor: 50997622 / ISIN: BMG7738W1064]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.08.2023 12:29:00

SFL - Second Quarter 2023 Results

SFL Corporation
10.58 USD -0.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Preliminary Q2 2023 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 17, 2023. SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL” or the "Company”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

  • 78th consecutive quarterly dividend declared of $0.24 per share
  • Net profit of $16.9 million, or $0.13 per share in the second quarter
  • Received charter hire1 of $173.8 million in the quarter, including $2.2 million of profit share
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $100.9 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $7.8 million adjusted EBITDA2 from 49.9% owned associated companies
  • Sale and delivery of the suezmax tanker Everbright
  • Sale and delivery of the chemical tankers SFL Weser and SFL Elbe
  • Redeployment of Hercules with ExxonMobil in Canada
  • New contract signed for Hercules with Equinor in Canada securing employment until Q4 2024 and increasing backlog to approximately $200 million
  • Sale and delivery of bareboat chartered VLCC Landbridge Wisdom in Q3 following exercise of purchase option


Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:

«Over the last decade, SFL has transformed from a financial leasing provider to a maritime infrastructure company with the majority of assets on long term time charters to end users.

A key part of our value proposition is to own, operate and continuously upgrade the fleet to the highest standards, including fuel efficiency measures to reduce the carbon footprint for us and our customers. This translates into multiple repeat transactions with blue chip customers. It also increases the residual value of vessels in our fleet, as illustrated by the new charters for our two car carriers, where EBITDA contribution will increase fivefold.

Our fixed-rate backlog continues to grow, and stands at approximately $3.6 billion from owned and managed vessels after recent charters. This provides continued cash flow visibility going forward, with significant additional cash flow from the drilling rig Hercules and the newbuild car carriers from the third quarter.»

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around September 29, to shareholders of record as of September 14, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be September 13, 2023.

August 17, 2023
The Board of Directors
SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

The full report can be found in the link below and at the Company’s website www.sflcorp.com.

Questions may be directed to SFL Management AS:

Investor and Analyst Contact

Aksel C. Olesen, Chief Financial Officer: +47 23114036
André Reppen, Chief Treasurer and Senior Vice President: +47 23114055
Marius Furuly, Vice President - Finance: +47 23114016

Media Contact

Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer: +47 23114011

About SFL
SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels comprises of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.
Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SFL Corporation Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SFL Corporation Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation in den USA und in Europa? Und welche Auswirkungen hat diese auf die aktuelle Marktlage?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wie sich die anstehenden Wahlen in den USA auf die Märkte auswirken könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:03 UBS KeyInvest: Value Investing - Auf den Spuren der Profis/Allianz / AXA / Zurich Insurance - Versicherer in Bestform
09:25 Marktüberblick: Fed-Protokoll schürt Zinssorgen
09:04 SMI schwächer erwartet
07:00 USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV
16.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
15.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Clariant, Kühne + Nagel, Schindler
07.08.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationszahlen
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'386.47 19.18 9XSSMU
Short 11'600.52 13.84 BTSSMU
Short 12'036.51 8.89 3XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'945.46 17.08.2023 12:17:33
Long 10'463.39 18.85 A7SSMU
Long 10'245.16 13.75 EHSSMU
Long 9'816.29 8.96 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum zieht der Franken zum US-Dollar an
Meyer Burger-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Im ersten Halbjahr tief in roten Zahlen
Warnung der UBS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt bleibt überbewertet
VinFast-Aktie fällt zweistellig: VinFast bei Börsendebüt schon mehr wert als Ford und GM
Berkshire Hathaway passt Portfolio von Öl-Aktien an: Diese Werte befanden sich im Q2/2023 im Depot von Warren Buffett
Ausblick: T2 Biosystems präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
UBS-Aktie dennoch moderat im Plus: UBS und Credit Suisse dürfen Russlandgeschäft nicht veräussern
Alcon-Aktie dreht letztlich ins Plus: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im zweiten Quartal
Erholungsversuch: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Erste Schätzungen: UBS verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit