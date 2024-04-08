Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’514 0.2%  SPI 15’177 0.1%  Dow 38’904 0.8%  DAX 18’284 0.6%  Euro 0.9812 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’036 0.4%  Gold 2’340 0.4%  Bitcoin 65’438 4.4%  Dollar 0.9057 0.6%  Öl 90.5 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018ABB1222171RENK129870173Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Mittag
Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
Givaudan im Aufwärtstrend: Das halten Analysten von der Givaudan-Aktie - SMI-Titel des Jahres?
März 2024: Die Expertenmeinungen zur SAP-Aktie
Aufschläge in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX mit grünem Vorzeichen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
SFL Corporation Aktie [Valor: 50997622 / ISIN: BMG7738W1064]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.04.2024 12:55:48

SFL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

finanzen.net zero SFL Corporation-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SFL Corporation
12.98 USD -0.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (the "Company”) advises that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on April 29, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com and in the attached links below.

April 8, 2024

The Board of Directors
SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu SFL Corporation Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:39 UBS KeyInvest: US-Jobmotor läuft auf Hochtouren
09:28 SMI stürzt ab
09:16 Marktüberblick: Jungheinrich gesucht
01:00 Japan Joins the Rate-Hike Club As Rate Cuts Loom
05.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, Temenos Group, VAT Group
05.04.24 Börse Aktuell – Kalte Dusche für den DAX – Fed schockt die Anleger
05.04.24 Börsendebut der «Trump-Aktie»
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’010.23 18.91 HSSM9U
Short 12’235.41 13.73 H1SSMU
Short 12’706.22 8.80 S2S3MU
SMI-Kurs: 11’518.92 08.04.2024 12:52:34
Long 11’080.00 19.50
Long 10’788.63 13.73 SSRMOU
Long 10’330.99 8.87 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analystin antizipiert Gold-Rally: Prognose bewahrheitet sich, weitere Gewinne erwartet
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Leqvio senkt schlechtes Cholesterin deutlich - Daten bei US-Kongress vorgestellt
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger-Solarkraftwerk in Freiberg soll mit Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk gerettet werden
Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
Ethereum-ETF in Gefahr? SEC-Bewertung könnte Wertpapierstatus beeinflussen
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie gefragt: Kühne+Nagel schafft straffere Organisationsstruktur
BlackRock intensiviert Bestrebungen für Ethereum-ETF: Memecoins und NFTs im Blickpunkt
Dogecoin20 – Der mysteriöse Nachfolger von Doge?
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagnachmittag
Investoren greifen nach Rücksetzer wieder zu: SMI mit verhaltener Gegenbewegung -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit