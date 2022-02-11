SMI 12’232 -0.7%  SPI 15’471 -0.7%  Dow 34’738 -1.4%  DAX 15’425 -0.4%  Euro 1.0492 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4’155 -1.0%  Gold 1’862 2.0%  Bitcoin 39’428 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9244 -0.1%  Öl 95.1 4.0% 
11.02.2022 22:07:00

SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2021 Results

SFL Corporation
SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL" or the "Company”) (NYSE: SFL) plans to release its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

SFL plans to host a conference call and webcast for all stakeholders and interested parties on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET). Relevant material will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com on the same day.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following: 

A: Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com and click on the link to "Webcast". The webcast with slideshow will be played live from this platform. To listen to the conference call from the website, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

B: Conference Call
Participants dial-in details:

US Toll Free telephone number+1 877 870 9135
International Dial-in telephone number+47 21 56 30 15
Conference ID:9961066

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session

A replay of the conference call will be available as a webcast on SFL’s website.

  
  
  

SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor and Analyst Contacts:
Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 36
André Reppen, Chief Treasurer & Senior Vice President, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55

Media Contact:
Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is split between container vessels, bulkers, tankers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, including the bankruptcy proceedings relating to Seadrill and certain of its subsidiaries and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


