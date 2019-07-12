PAO Severstal (SVST)

Severstal reports Q2 2019 operational results



12-Jul-2019 / 09:02 MSK

Severstal reports Q2 2019 operational results Moscow, Russia - 12 July 2019 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrat­­ed steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q2 2019. Q2 2019 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS Hot metal output declined q/q in Q 2 201 9 to 2. 3 0 mln tonnes (Q 1 201 9 : 2. 36 mln tonnes) due to short-term maintenance works at BF#1, BF#4 and BF#5 . Crude steel production remained almost flat at 3 . 06 mln tonnes (Q 1 201 9 : 3 . 0 4 mln tonnes) mainly reflecting EAF steel output growth . Consolidated steel product sales remained unchanged q/q at 2. 84 mln tonnes in Q 2 201 9 (Q 1 2019: 2.83 mln tonnes). The share of domestic sales rose to 70 % due to the increased attr activeness of domestic sales (Q1 201 9 : 6 5 %). The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio increased 2 ppts to 46 % (Q 1 201 9 : 44%), reflecting a decline in sales of semi-finished , hot rolled coil products and higher sales of galvanised , colour- coated and large diameter pipes (LDPs) . Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 7% due to planned short-term modernisation works at coal beneficiation facilities in Q2 2019. Meanwhile run-of-mine ( ROM ) coal production at Vorkutaugol in Q2 2019 increased 13% q/q. Iron ore pellet sales increased 2 % to 2. 90 mln tonnes (Q 1 201 9 : 2. 83 mln tonnes) due to seasonal factors despite a q/q decline in production. Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 10% to 1.43 mln tonnes (Q1 2019: 1.30 mln tonnes) following production growth. H1 2019 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS Hot metal output increased 1% y/y in H1 2019 to 4.67 mln tonnes (H1 2018: 4.61 mln tonnes) driven by the improved efficiency of maintenance works and the higher quality of raw materials. Crude steel production increased to 6.10 mln tonnes (H1 2018: 6.03 mln tonnes) mainly reflecting EAF steel output growth and higher productivity of aggregates. Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol increased 44% y/y driven by coal production growth . Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 3 % y/y to 2 . 73 mln tonnes ( H 1 2018 : 2 . 66 mln tonnes) mainly reflecting ramp-up of the Yakovlevsk i y mine . The share of HVA products remained high in H1 2019 at 45 % which primarily reflects higher sales of galvanised and colour - coated sales following the launch of new product lines, which reached their full utilisation rates in Q1 2019, as well as higher sales of hot rolled thick plate y/y . SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, thousands of tonnes Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % Crude Steel (Russian Steel) 3,057 3,044 0% 6,101 6,034 1% Hot metal (Russian Steel) 2,304 2,363 (2%) 4,667 4,606 1% Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % Coking coal concentrate 958 1,031 (7%) 1,989 1,378 44% Iron ore pellets 2,899 2,832 2% 5,731 5,500 4% Iron ore concentrate 1,428 1,301 10% 2,729 2,656 3% Total steel products (Consolidated) 2,837 2,832 0% 5,669 5,708 (1%) Total steel products (Russian Steel) 2,848 2,843 0% 5,691 5,731 (1%) High value added steel products, % Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % Severstal (Consolidated) 46% 44% 2 ppts 45% 46% (1 ppts) Severstal Russian Steel 46% 44% 2 ppts 45% 45% (0 ppts) SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % Coal: 388 532 (27%) 920 746 23% Coking coal concentrate 108 157 (31%) 265 81 n/a Steam coal 280 375 (25%) 655 665 (2%) Iron ore: 1,686 1,656 2% 3,342 3,606 (7%) Iron ore pellets 1,488 1,302 14% 2,790 3,242 (14%) Iron ore concentrate 198 354 (44%) 552 364 52% Semi-finished products 69 121 (43%) 190 441 (57%) Rolled products: 2,313 2,311 0% 4,624 4,385 5% Hot-rolled coil 1,040 1,102 (6%) 2,142 1,932 11% Hot-rolled plate 225 233 (3%) 458 424 8% Cold-rolled coil 242 275 (12%) 517 710 (27%) Galvanised and metallic coated coil 254 237 7% 491 416 18% Colour coated coil 141 102 38% 243 172 41% Long products 411 362 14% 773 731 6% Downstream products: 455 400 14% 855 882 (3%) Metalware products 140 126 11% 266 274 (3%) Large diameter pipes 106 97 9% 203 205 (1%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 209 177 18% 386 403 (4%) SEVERSTAL RESOURCES Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 7% due to planned short-term modernisation works at coal beneficiation facilities in Q2 2019. Meanwhile run-of-mine (ROM) coal production at Vorkutaugol in Q2 2019 increased 13% q/q. Steam coal sales at Vorkutaugol decreased 25% q/q , reflecting a seasonal slowdown in consumption at the end of the heating season . Iron ore pellet sales increased 2% to 2.90 mln tonnes (Q1 2019: 2.83 mln tonnes) due to seasonal factors despite a q/q decline in production. Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 10% to 1.43 mln tonnes (Q1 2019: 1.30 mln tonnes) following seasonal output growth. Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % Coal: 1,238 1,406 (12%) 2,644 2,043 29% Coking coal concentrate 958 1,031 (7%) 1,989 1,378 44% Steam coal 280 375 (25%) 655 665 (2%) Iron ore: 4,327 4,133 5% 8,460 8,156 4% Iron ore pellets 2,899 2,832 2% 5,731 5,500 4% Iron ore concentrate 1,428 1,301 10% 2,729 2,656 3% SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') RSD steel product sales remained almost unchanged at 2. 8 5 mln tonnes in Q 2 201 9 compared with the previous quarter (Q 1 201 9 : 2. 84 mln to nnes). The share of domestic sales rose to 70 % due to the increased attr activeness of domestic sales (Q1 201 9: 65 %). The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio increased 2 ppts to 46% (Q1 2019: 44% ), driven by a decline in sales of semi-finished , hot rolled coil products and higher sales of galvanised , colour - coated and LDPs. LDP sales volumes grew 9 % q/ q which reflects the realisation of accumulated stock of large diameter pipes for the Poland-Slovakia Gas Interconnection project ( Eustream ) produced in 2018 and shipped in the previous quarter . In February 2019 I zhora P ipe M ill (IPM) won several tenders to s upply PAO Gazprom with over 200,000 ton nes of large diameter pipes. The products will be used in the development of gas transmission capacities for the Unified Gas Supply System in the North-West Region (NEGP), as well as the construction of the Kovykta-Chayanda section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. Average selling prices for the majority of steel products increased in Q 2 201 9 in line with benchmarks. Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % Total steel products 2,848 2,843 0% 5,691 5,731 (1%) Semi-finished products 69 121 (43%) 190 441 (57%) Rolled products: 2,322 2,322 0% 4,644 4,408 5% Hot-rolled coil 1,040 1,102 (6%) 2,142 1,932 11% Hot-rolled plate 225 233 (3%) 458 424 8% Cold-rolled coil 242 275 (12%) 517 710 (27%) Galvanised and metallic coated coil 254 237 7% 491 416 18% Colour coated coil 141 102 38% 243 172 41% Long products 420 373 13% 793 754 5% Downstream products: 457 400 14% 857 882 (3%) Metalware products 142 126 13% 268 274 (2%) Large diameter pipes 106 97 9% 203 205 (1%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 209 177 18% 386 403 (4%) Sales price, $/tonne Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % Semi-finished products 450 423 6% 433 462 (6%) Hot-rolled coil 514 494 4% 504 571 (12%) Hot-rolled plate 659 635 4% 647 734 (12%) Cold-rolled coil 629 592 6% 609 632 (4%) Galvanised and metallic coated coil 729 709 3% 720 759 (5%) Colour coated coil 918 849 8% 889 929 (4%) Long products 484 449 8% 468 499 (6%) Metalware products 981 948 3% 965 995 (3%) Large diameter pipes 1,033 1,008 2% 1,021 1,185 (14%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 585 568 3% 577 616 (6%) Q2 & H1 2019 ESG (ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE) HIGHLIGHTS The h ealth and safety of our employees and contractors is the Group's foremost priority. Severstal constantly scrutini s es health and safety performance across its operations, and targets zero fatalities. In Q2 2019, the Group's LTIFR* decreased 44% q/q to 0.51 (Q1 2019: 0.91). In H1 2019 LTIFR reduced 37% compared with the comparative period to 0.71 (H1 2018 - 1.12).

In H1 2019 there were no fatalities of our staff, however, there were unfortunately two contractor fatalities. We are investigating each of these cases to prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future.

In H1 2019 Severstal started implementing its Health and Safety 2025 strategy, which aims at a sustainable reduction of occupational accidents (to reduce LTIFR by 50% compared with 2017 and to eliminate all work-related fatalities) including through introducing innovative technologies (computer vision, controlling systems). The development and implementation of effective tools is focused on three areas: Preventing health and safety rule violation;

Identifying hazards w hich are not currently being manag ed and assessing their risk level with the maximum involvement of workers;

Managing workers' condition s and preventing hazards emerging due to any deterioration. Health and Safety Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % LTIFR 0.51 0.91 (44%) 0.71 1.12 (37%) At Severstal Russian Steel 's atmospheric emissions of po llutants decreased 8% in H1 2019 , to 142,500 tonnes compared with the previous period (H1 2018: 154,400 tonnes). Atmospheric emission of pollutants per tonne of steel products fell by 9% to 23.3 kg per tonne of steel in H1 2019. A tmospheric emissions of pollutants were reduced through the reduction of carbon monoxide emissions at the coke battery due to lower consumption of solid fuel and limestone in sinter plant-3, increased Iron Ore concentration and a reduction of silicon oxides in the concentrate.

At Severstal Resources atmospheric emissions of pollutants decreased 7% in H1 2019 compared with the previous period and total l ed 100,200 tonnes (H1 2018: 107,800 tonnes). This was achieved through the utilisation of a larger volume of degassing methane at Vorkutaugol compared with H1 2018. Environment** Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018*** Change, % Atmospheric emission of pollutants, thousand tonnes (Russian Steel) 67.7 74.8 (10%) 142.5 154.4 (8%) Atmospheric emission of pollutants, thousand tonnes (Severstal Resources) 50.2 50.0 0% 100.2 107.8 (7%) Specific atmospheric emission of pollutants, kg per tonne of steel**** 22.1 24.6 (10%) 23.3 25.6 (9%) Notes to this section: * LTIFR refers to Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of Severstal staff, the number of lost time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million hours worked. ** Emissions data is calculated in accordance with Russian regulations and is reported to the relevant Russian authorities on an annual basis and reviewed by them. ***Minor changes in data for H1 2018 took place due to changes in scope: starting in 2019, the scope included the following Severstal Group subsidiaries: Severstal Steel Solutions, Severstal Distribution, Severstal Vtorchermet, Severstal Airlines, Severstal-SMC-Vsevolozhsk, Severstal TPZ Sheksna and Yakovlevsky Mine **** Steel production at Cherepovets Steel Mill and Severstal Long Product Mill Balakovo. Notes: 1) All production data is reported in thousands of tonnes; 2) Sales prices are stated on EXW basis; 3) Segmental data includes intercompany sales; 4) Semi-finished products include pig iron, slabs, billets, ingots, steel casting and forgings; 5) Large diameter pipes include all pipes with a diameter between 820 and 1420 mm.


