SMI 10’545 -0.4%  SPI 13’072 -0.4%  Dow 29’644 -1.0%  DAX 13’067 -0.5%  Euro 1.0810 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’445 -0.6%  Gold 1’888 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9109 -0.2%  Öl 43.5 -0.8% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
17.11.2020 16:14:00

Seven Score And 17 Years After Lincoln Gave His Iconic Address At Gettysburg, Augmented Reality Lets Him Give It Anywhere

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of visitors to the Gettysburg Battlefield over the past 157 years have sought to imagine exactly what the terrible struggle that unfolded there in 1863 would have looked like to eyewitnesses. Now, thanks to the American Battlefield Trust, the Gettysburg AR Experience digitally inserts animated versions of historical events into the user's environment, letting a digital Lincoln deliver his Gettysburg Address from the comfort of your home.

Scenes included in the Gettysburg AR Experience include both combat action and the battle's aftermath.

"The American Battlefield Trust is committed to finding ways for 21st century innovations to breathe life into events and personalities from the 18th and 19th centuries," said organization president David Duncan. "A decade ago, we pioneered this unique type of place-based education with our first Battle App® guides, and now we are pushing the envelope again with augmented reality."

The Trust is the nation's premier battlefield land preservation organization and a leader in place-based history education and interpretation, welcoming millions of students to enjoy its content and providing direct support to many thousands of classroom teachers in 2020 alone.

The Gettysburg AR Experience is now available for free download on both iOS and Android devices. Lumina Datamatics produced the app's audio and visual renderings — 3D animations and interactive objects and characters — while Interactive Knowledge built the app, which will expand with additional interactive scenes. Key funding was provided by the HTR Foundation, the Trust's most indispensably generous supporter over the last 30 years.

This initial package is designed for use anywhere, but a planned spring expansion will enhance the experience when in Gettysburg, scanning and virtually inserting animations onto the correct geographic setting. For example, when standing near the Angle where Pickett's Charge reached its climax, users will see the staggering scale of that assault and be prompted to interact with Lt. Alonzo Cushing, still commanding his cannons despite a mortal wound.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 53,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

 

American Battlefield Trust, dedicated to preserving our nation's hallowed battlegrounds. (PRNewsfoto/American Battlefield Trust)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-score-and-17-years-after-lincoln-gave-his-iconic-address-at-gettysburg-augmented-reality-lets-him-give-it-anywhere-301174988.html

SOURCE American Battlefield Trust

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 76.60
1.16 %
Swiss Re 81.34
0.77 %
Zurich Insur Gr 362.00
0.56 %
Nestle 105.62
0.51 %
Swiss Life Hldg 396.00
0.51 %
LafargeHolcim 46.52
-0.77 %
Sika 230.00
-1.20 %
Roche Hldg G 309.05
-1.26 %
Alcon 59.20
-2.18 %
Lonza Grp 589.80
-4.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:27
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - 16% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:16
Positive Impfstoff-Nachrichten beflügeln SMI
06:00
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
16.11.20
Inflation Conundrum
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Moderna-Aktie springt nach oben: Positive Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - einfach lagerbar
Lonza-Aktie klettert: Moderna-Impfstoff kommt von Lonza im Wallis
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
Hoffnung auf Corona-Impfstoff: Dow letztlich kräftig im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiens Börsen legen bis zum Handelsende zu
Elon Musk auf Twitter: So knapp entkam Tesla einer Insolvenz
Roche kommt nach positiven CHMP-Empfehlungen zwei EU-Zulassungen näher - Roche-Aktie stabil
Dow leichter -- SMI und DAX schwächer - Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Nikkei schliesst über 26'000-Punkte-Marke
Zur Rose-Aktie steigt: Zur Rose offenbar für Betrieb von E-Rezept-Fachdienst in Deutschland ausgewählt
ABB erhält Auftrag von Wasserbehörde in Singapur - Aktie etwas fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow leichter -- SMI und DAX schwächer - Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Nikkei schliesst über 26'000-Punkte-Marke
Die Wall Street verbucht am Dienstag Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX geben am Dienstag ab. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren am Dienstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street legte zum Wochenauftakt deutlich zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit