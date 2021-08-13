SMI 12’456 0.2%  SPI 15’954 0.3%  Dow 35’515 0.0%  DAX 15’977 0.3%  Euro 1.0801 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’230 0.1%  Gold 1’780 1.5%  Bitcoin 43’687 6.4%  Dollar 0.9164 -0.8%  Öl 70.3 -1.3% 
13.08.2021 23:17:00

Seven regional airports across the Prairies receiving more than $8 million to maintain regional connectivity and jobs

Targeted Government of Canada support will be provided by Prairies Economic Development Canada

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Regional air transportation is crucial to local economic growth, the movement of goods and the connectivity of Canadians across the country. The pandemic has had major impacts on regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting communities and local businesses from coast to coast to coast.

Seven regional airports across the Prairies receiving more than $8 million to maintain regional connectivity and jobs (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada's Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI), launched in March 2021, fosters access to air transportation and supports regional ecosystems. In particular, it enables regional air carriers and airports to remain operational in these difficult times and to continue contributing to regional economic growth, while adapting to new post-COVID-19 realities and requirements.

Prairie airports to benefit from funding

With this in mind, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced up to $8,456,930 in RATI funding for seven regional airports in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. This funding will enable these airports to overcome challenges that were brought on by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional air transportation is key to the economic development of communities and businesses across Canada. Since it helps draw Canadians to rural and remote communities to work and raise their families, while also providing reliable connectivity with urban centres, it plays a crucial role in a just, inclusive recovery for all, throughout the country.

Quotes

"It is important to protect our regional air transportation ecosystems for the thousands of workers employed by this sector and for the many businesses and communities that depend on it. We know that air connectivity to all regions is essential to healthy, inclusive economic growth, and supporting it is part of our plan to build back a stronger, more resilient economy." 
     - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Regional airports and infrastructure are important to residents and businesses across the Prairies. They play a critical role for the economy as people depend on them for both personal and business travel and to access services in larger centres. This funding will go a long way to getting these assets back on their feet as Canada begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and we reopen our economy." 
     - Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

Projects being funded:

Recipient

Location

Funding

City of Lloydminster

Lloydminster, AB

up to $   348,000

Grande Prairie Airport Commission

Grande Prairie, AB

up to $1,415,200

Regina Airport Authority

Regina, SK

up to $2,464,000

Saskatoon Airport Authority

Saskatoon, SK

up to $2,664,000

City of Brandon

Brandon, MB

up to $   455,750

City of Flin Flon

Flin Flon, MB

up to $   527,160

Thompson Regional Airport Authority

Thompson, MB

up to $   582,820

Total Funding                                                          

up to $8,456,930

Quick facts

  • RATI, administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs), has a national budget of $206 million.
  • The Initiative supports regional air ecosystems—which include regional air carriers and airports, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises and non-profit organizations—in developing and implementing enhanced services for improved regional connectivity.
  • RATI complements measures implemented by Transport Canada.

