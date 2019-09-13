Setting trends with sustainable and innovative solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To be close to the market and to anticipate customers' needs: this is what Sappi, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative sublimation, printing and speciality papers, is known for. At this year's PRINTING United tradeshow in Dallas, Texas (USA), Sappi is going to present its new Transjet Drive dye sublimation paper at booth 5123 from 23 to 25 October as well as different papers for large format inkjet printing. In addition, Sappi's Ultracast casting and release papers will be shown. These products deliver superior textures with 100% replication for a wide range of aesthetic and functional applications.

"Dawn of a new era" is the promising title of the PRINTING United pre-announcement, as this year all relevant technologies and manufacturers will be present in one place for the first time. For Sappi, this tradeshow is the perfect platform to showcase its ground-breaking portfolio of high-quality speciality papers.

Impressive print results, efficient processes

Sublimating home textiles, fashion, sportswear, soft signage and hard substrates with impressive results: this is what the Transjet dye sublimation papers from Sappi stand for. Transjet is well-known for its remarkable attributes, including consistent high-quality results, fast ink drying and short transfer time, designed for both low and high speed production. The new Transjet Drive sublimation paper is primarily tailored to industrial printers with a glue-belt system. The exceptionally smooth reverse side is another key feature. This along with the noteworthy fast ink drying on the printing side increases runnability and efficiency during the production process. At the booth, Sappi will present this new sublimation paper along with other sustainable and innovative products.

Coated papers with an outstanding width of 3.10 metres

For large-format digital printing used in indoor and outdoor posters as well as technical printing for the construction industry with CAD and engineering, Sappi is showcasing its large-format inkjet papers Swiss Matt, DT-Plot and Scrolljet at the Dallas tradeshow. These special inkjet papers are compatible with many types of inks, including water-based, solvent and HP Latex inks. If customers would like to create realistic prints for city light and mega light systems, Scrolljet is the product of choice. This coated inkjet paper offers high colour brilliance and homogeneity.

We make texture with impact

Unique textures are a way for furniture, textile, automotive or shoe manufacturers to stand out from the competition. Because just a simple touch can influence our decisions and evoke emotions and memories. Sappi's casting and release papers impart superior textures with unmatched quality and performance on the surface of synthetic leathers, coated materials, films, decorative laminates and more. At PRINTING United 2019, Sappi will present a wide range of aesthetic and functional applications to existing and potential customers.

Visitors are very welcome to get in touch with Sappi's experts to exchange ideas and identify the best solutions to support your vision.

