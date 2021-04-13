 Set-top Box Market to grow by $ 3.39 million in 2021|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025| Technavio | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Set-top Box Market to grow by $ 3.39 million in 2021|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Set-Top Box Market by Type, Resolution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has monitored the set-top box (STB) market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to garner USD 3.39 million and accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. This consumer electronics industry report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a positive impact on the set-top box market. 

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The increasing number of product launches is a major trend driving the growth of the market. 
     
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.39 million.
     
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA, are some of the major market participants.
     
  • What is the key market driver?
    The integration of voice control into set-top boxes is one of the major factors driving the market. 
     
  • How big is the APAC market?
    The APAC region will contribute to 44% of the market share.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

  • Wealth Management Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The wealth management market size has the potential to grow by USD 318.95 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%.
     
  • Education Market in UAE by Ownership and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The education market size in UAE has the potential to grow by USD 97.12 thousand during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA are some of the major market participants. The integration of voice control into set-top boxes will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this set-top box market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. 

Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Set-top Box Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Satellite Set-top Box
    • DTT Set-top Box
    • IPTV Set-top Box
    • OTT Set-top Box
    • Cable Set-top Box
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The set-top box market report covers the following areas:

  • Set-top Box Market Size
  • Set-top Box Market Trends
  • Set-top Box Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the set-top box market growth during the next few years.

Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist set-top box market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the set-top box market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the set-top box market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of set-top box market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • DTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Resolution

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Resolution
  • HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • 4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Resolution

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABOX42 GmbH
  • Advanced Digital Broadcast SA
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
  • DISH Network Corp.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.
  • Roku Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Technicolor SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Report Link:

