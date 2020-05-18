SERVPRO Launches New Cleaning Program to Support Safe Reopening of America

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 choice in cleanup and restoration, SERVPRO and its network of more than 1,800 franchises across the U.S. today launched Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned, a robust cleaning program designed to help the country safely get back to work, back to school, and back to life's daily activities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed what it means to be clean. A recent national survey showed 89% of consumers are apprehensive about going back to brick-and-mortar establishments; 40% of those cite business cleanliness as a top reason for concern.

Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned is a comprehensive cleaning program that goes far beyond janitorial or carpet cleaning, built from more than 50 years of cleaning industry experience to address viral pathogens like the coronavirus. The program was created from protocols and practices suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered professional cleaning and disinfecting products.

"When the stakes are this high, you want a partner to help reopen your doors. You want a partner who has developed industry-leading training programs, proprietary cleaning solutions and products, and proven remediation processes over decades," SERVPRO Chief Marketing Officer Mike Stahl said. "Our expertise is born out of cleaning up some of the most challenging biohazards imaginable. Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned reflects the unique experiences and capabilities of America's #1 cleanup and restoration brand."

SERVPRO professionals have been on the frontlines of proactive and reactive COVID-related cleanup. From working to clean and disinfect a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, to being selected to disinfect the U.S. coronavirus quarantine sites, to performing cleaning in major international airports such as LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International in New York, SERVPRO has been trusted as the professional in biohazard cleanup.

The Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned process is grounded in three unique "Cs":

Consult – A SERVPRO representative will develop a tailored cleaning program to meet your needs.

– SERVPRO will deliver both proactive and COVID-19 emergency response cleaning. Certify – SERVPRO will certify that your business has been cleaned and sanitized for your employees and customers.

"Being open for business is just the beginning of the journey forward," continued Stahl. "Your employees and your teammates may be hesitant to return to work, and your customers may wonder whether the businesses they patronize are safe. Whether your business works from an office building, restaurant, retail space, event center, school, daycare, or any other location, our experts will design a plan to help ensure it's clean and sanitized to a higher standard."

Safety is always a top priority for SERVPRO—franchise crews have extensive training on the proper use of disinfectants and personal protective equipment, and the proper procedures to give your employees and your customers peace of mind.

Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned offers several benefits:

Custom cleaning plans – from proactive cleaning programs to suspected/confirmed COVID cleanings based on your business type, square footage, high-frequency touch points, foot traffic, congestion areas, public spaces, and more

Visual reaffirmations to customers and employees – the Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned seal ensures them the space has been cleaned

Clean bacteria and other microbes



Sanitize soft and porous surfaces



Disinfect hard and high-touch surfaces

Transparent, fair pricing

After being cleaned – guest-accessible hygiene products, signage

Technology – digital emblems to share on your website, on your social media

"It is our duty—not our job—to help inspire confidence in your consumers and employees by ensuring your business is Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned in order to help make community possible again," Stahl said. "You are the expert in your business. SERVPRO is the expert in ours—our business is clean. Let us handle the clean while you focus on your business."

For more information about the Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned program, visit servpro.com or call 1-800-SERVPRO.

Certified: SERVPRO® Cleaned means professionally trained SERVPRO franchises perform the requested cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfection services according to proprietary SERVPRO protocols and recognized industry and CDC standards with EPA-approved cleaning products to deliver a SERVPRO certified cleaning experience. Each SERVPRO franchise is independently owned and operated.

About SERVPRO®

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO franchise system is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, and biohazard remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 1,800 individually owned and operated franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO system has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners.

