Serving Up Delectable Flavours During Rough Times

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the MCO enforced since 18 March 2020, Xavier Mah Consultancy (XMC), a Malaysia PR and Branding Agency has taken up the initiative of connecting with local restaurants and F&B outlets that have been heavily impacted during these tough times. As a CSR initiative, XMC lended a helping hand to these businesses by enhancing their brand awareness through brand engagement with their consumers and dissemination of information.

With the spike in demands of food delivery services and seeing the big names and global franchises dominating social media and delivery apps, here is the time to shine the spotlight on local restaurants and F&B outlets that offer more flavor options with more affordable prices.

These restaurants are all located in the Klang Valley and serve scrumptious meals that are all below RM20. Moreover, they are all engaged with food delivery services that will ensure customers get their food while it's still hot without ever leaving their houses.

The safety and hygiene throughout the food preparation process of these restaurants are closely monitored and strictly maintained at the highest level possible.

Here are 6 local restaurants that you should definitely look up:

Soul Sacrifice Cafe (Halal) :- https://www.facebook.com/cafesoulsac/

A humble cafe located in Desa Pandan, Soul Sacrifice Cafe has been serving fusion dishes for 3 years now. Their signature dishes, Truffle Cheese Scrambled Eggs and Beetroot Hummus Toast will leave you sacrificing your soul for more!



Address: No 38 Jalan 4/76C, Desa Pandan, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Phone Number: +603-92013596

PIC of Food Preparation: Izaz Zainal Abidin

Delivery Service: Lalamove, Foodpanda, GrabFood



The Terrace by The Good Cafe (Halal) www.facebook.com/theterracekl

Looking for a cafe that can cater to more orders? The Terrace by The Good Cafe is here for you! Located in Menara IMC, this local cafe serves a mixture of local Malaysian and Western flavours. Their menu includes nasi lemak, fried rice, spaghetti, roast chicken and many more!



Address: Level 8, Menara Imc, 8, Jalan Sultan Ismail , Kuala Lumpur , 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Phone Number: +6011-56978234

PIC of Food Preparation: Naw Lawn

Delivery Service: In-house delivery (corporate lunch deliveries (10 box & up) within KLCC vicinity or further with larger orders)



House of Taste (Halal) https://www.facebook.com/thehouseoftaste.my/

House of Taste literally houses an array of tasty dishes that will keep you hungry for more! With Asian and Western flavours to set meals and local rice sets, there is so much to choose from. But before you drown in the paradox of choice, give their signature dishes -Chicken Percik Rice Set and Mushroom Pesto Spaghetti- a try!



Address: No.13, Jalan PJS 5/26, PJS 5, Taman Desaria , 46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia

Phone Number: +603-7772-9026

PIC of Food Preparation: Chef Meng

Order online: houseoftaste.beepit.co



Mr. Fish FishHead Noodle Restaurant (Pork free) https://www.facebook.com/mrfishheadnoodle/

With four types of soup base to choose from – Milky, Curry Laksa, Clear Soup and Tom Yam , Mr Fish FishHead Noodle serves authentic homely cooked fish head noodles. You also get to select different proteins like grouper fillet, grouper fish head, fish maw, homemade fish ball and giant river prawn.



Address: HQ: B009, Level B1, The Starling Mall, Damansara Uptown

Sunway Pyramid Outlet: OB2.G.U2, Oasis Boulevard 2, Sunway Pyramid

Da Men Outlet: LG-24, level LG, Da Men Mall, Jalan Kewajipan, USJ Subang

Phone Number: The Starling Mall (+6012-8831698 / +6016-3396161)

Sunway Pyramid (+603-56117200)

Da Men Mall (+603-80813308)

PIC of Food Preparation: In-house kitchen crew

Delivery Service: In house delivery services (min order RM30 to deliver, max delivery charges RM 15 ), GrabFood, Foodpanda, Hungry2U, RunningMan



Lammeeya Xiao Lao Wang (non-Halal) https://www.facebook.com/lammeeya/

Craving for a good plate of Fried Kuey Teow or Pork Chop Rice? Then Lammeeya is the place to get your cravings fixed! They have 2 outlets at Da Men Mall and The School Jaya One respectively, so choose the outlet that is nearer to your house for delivery services as it has delivery perimeter setting.



Address: Da Men Outlet: Lot G21, Ground Floor Da Men Mall, Persiaran Kewajipan, USJ1, 47600 Subang Jaya, Selangor

The School Jaya One Outlet : Unit 21, The School Jaya One, Jalan University, 46200 PJ.

Phone Number: Da Men Mall (+603-8021 5969)

Jaya One (+603-7496 0670)

PIC of Food Preparation: Dex (Da Men Mall), Andy (Jaya One)

Delivery Service: GrabFood, Oddle



The Link Cafe (Vegetarian) https://www.facebook.com/thelinkcafe.my/

Dear vegetarians, we have not forgotten you! Situated at Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, this Wetern fusion vegetarian cafe has been operating for 1 and a half years now. Do not miss out on The Link's Signature Burger (with homemade patty and sauce and their crowd favourite, Curry Cream Pasta!



Address: 12A-G, Jalan Radin Bagus 6, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, 57000 WIlayah Persekutuan.

Phone Number: +6017-3980309

PIC of Food Preparation: Gavin Ho Mun Fai

Delivery Service: GrabFood, Foodpanda, Beep Delivery

Note: Customers will enjoy a 10% discount for takeaway or self-pickup.

In the wake up of the COVID-19 crisis, it has been a bummer situation for SMEs and small businesses as they struggle to survive. Let's do our parts as Malaysians and support our local eateries in these desperate times.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200414/2776177-1

