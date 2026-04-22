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22.04.2026 22:42:52
ServiceNow, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1
(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $469 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $460 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.
Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $0.97 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to $3.77 billion from $3.08 billion last year.
ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $469 Mln. vs. $460 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.77 Bln vs. $3.08 Bln last year.
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