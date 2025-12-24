Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’442 0.2%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9290 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’749 0.1%  Gold 4’486 1.0%  Bitcoin 68’816 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7878 -0.5%  Öl 62.5 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156Galderma133539272
Top News
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Anthropic-Aktie voraus? ChatGPT-Konkurrent bereitet sich wohl auf Mega-IPO vor
Saxo Predictions 2026: Zündet der SpaceX-Börsengang die nächste Stufe der Weltraumwirtschaft?
Anleihen-Anlagestrategien: Die wesentlichen Unterschiede zwischen Rentenfonds und Anleihen-ETFs
So sagt man Nein im Job
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

ServiceNow Aktie 18868154 / US81762P1021

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.12.2025 03:38:48

ServiceNow Extends CEO Bill McDermott's Tenure Through 2030

ServiceNow
120.88 CHF -2.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow (NOW), a cloud-based solution for digital workflows provider, disclosed in a regulatory filing that it entered into an amendment to the previously filed employment agreement with William McDermott, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The amendment, effective January 1, 2026, confirms that McDermott will remain in service with the company through at least December 31, 2030.

The amendment further provides that McDermott's total compensation will be aligned with the Company's performance relative to its compensation peer group. Should he transition into the role of Executive Chairman, his compensation will be commensurate with the responsibilities associated with that position.

In addition, ServiceNow has amended its Executive Severance Policy, effective January 1, 2026. The updated policy revises certain severance payments and benefits that the CEO may become eligible to receive in the event of a Qualifying Termination, as defined in the policy.