ServiceNow Appoints Apple Executive Larry Jackson to Its Board of Directors

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the appointment of Apple executive Larry Jackson to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors on ServiceNow’s board to 11.

"ServiceNow delivers the enterprise workflows that help our customers create consumer-grade experiences for their employees and customers,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. "Larry knows what it takes to deliver great consumer experiences. His creativity, innovative mindset, and keen insights into the consumer experience will bring a unique dimension to our board as we scale to become the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.”

As Global Creative Director of Apple Music, Grammy Award-winning Jackson was instrumental in the launch of the music streaming service in 2014 and currently oversees the creative development of the fast growing platform, which is available in 167 markets around the world.

Jackson also directed and creatively collaborated on several iconic, award-winning, Apple Music brand commercials. He was a key player on the leadership team of the breakthrough flagship radio platform Apple Music 1 (formerly known as Beats 1), and has been responsible for bringing in some of the biggest artists in the world to create content for the station. Today, Jackson is a driving force in the service’s foray into live-streaming, a move that has led to innovative media moments such as the current record-breaking hit series Verzuz.

Prior to the company being acquired by Apple in 2014, Jackson served as Chief Content Officer at Beats/Beats Music, where he co-developed the idea for the streaming service. He served as an Executive Vice President at Universal Music Group’s Interscope Records, and before that was President/EVP at Sony Music’s Arista Records/RCA Music Group. Billboard has ranked Larry on its Power List for the past four years.

"Employees are consumers first, and it’s consumers who employ all of us,” said Jackson. "In these uncharted times, consumers’ expectations and modes of consumption are changing daily, and ServiceNow understands the intersection of employees and consumers. I was drawn to ServiceNow not only because of my deep respect for CEO Bill McDermott, founder Fred Luddy, and the board of directors, but also because its purpose is one that is noble and necessary, especially now: to make the world of work, work better for people. I’m truly impressed by the strength of the ServiceNow brand, the company’s vision for the future and its untapped potential for growth. I’m both excited and inspired to contribute to ServiceNow’s strong momentum as it continues to deliver great experiences for its customers and their employees.”

