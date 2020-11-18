SMI 10’591 0.3%  SPI 13’118 0.2%  Dow 29’783 -0.6%  DAX 13’171 0.3%  Euro 1.0811 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’481 0.4%  Gold 1’877 -0.1%  Bitcoin 16’289 1.2%  Dollar 0.9118 0.0%  Öl 44.6 1.8% 

18.11.2020 15:00:00

ServiceNow and Workplace from Facebook Expand Integrations to Improve the Employee Experience

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Workplace from Facebook today announced new integrations designed to create great experiences for the growing distributed workforce. Together, ServiceNow and Workplace from Facebook will help make work, work better for people by enabling organizations to streamline communication between executives, departmental leaders, and employees to create more meaningful, employee-first experiences.

The new capabilities enhance an existing ServiceNow Virtual Agent integration. With Virtual Agent, employees can request support, receive updates on in-progress requests, and connect with live agents when needed—all without leaving Workplace. Enhanced capabilities include:

  • ServiceNow Employee Campaigns integrated with Workplace from Facebook: Companies can now distribute relevant content to employees directly through their Workplace experience, as well as other channels, making it easier for employees to stay informed, engaged, and productive from anywhere and across any device.
  • Workplace from Facebook Integration Spoke: Available as an IntegrationHub Spoke, customers can quickly create new integrations for Workplace from Facebook to meet their unique and evolving employee experience needs.

"The workplace of the future will be distributed, which means organizations must create new workflows that keep their employees informed, engaged, and connected,” said Gretchen Alarcon, VP and GM, HR Service Delivery at ServiceNow. "We’re thrilled to partner with Workplace from Facebook to help our mutual customers break down silos, boost productivity, and ultimately deliver great employee experiences.”

ServiceNow and Workplace already work with some of the biggest and most respected companies around the world. Together, the companies serve customers across all industries, including Sun Life Financial, Telenor Group and Petco.

"We've been long-time users of Workplace and ServiceNow separately so we're thrilled to hear about their deeper partnership,” said Barbara J. Mitchell, AVP, Service Management Experience at Sun Life Financial. "We look forward to using their new integrations to streamline communications, automate internal processes, and ultimately help enhance our employee experience.”

A study by MIT shows that companies delivering on employee experience can double customer satisfaction and increase profitability by 25%. For employees - both those in desk-based roles and on the frontlines - IT tools must be consumer-grade: easy to use, integrated, and omnichannel.

"ServiceNow is a formidable brand that we are honored to deepen our partnership with. Together, we are uniquely positioned to bring best-in-class technology to every single employee within an organization, regardless of where or how they work,” said Workplace from Facebook Vice President, Julien Codorniou. "As global companies navigate a new normal and become increasingly decentralized, digital tools that bridge the communication gap beyond just the HQ will be imperative to their success. This is especially important for deskless, or frontline, employees who make up 80% of the world’s working population. I’m excited that our combined efforts will serve this crucial group of employees more seamlessly and will enable Workplace to enter the automation and productivity space – something we believe is a game changer for all of our customers.”

The pandemic has proven that proper communications to employees must be a coordinated effort between all departments. IT, HR and workplace services leaders can no longer work in silos and must invest in integrated technology to foster an inclusive, connected, and more productive organization.

"Employee experience, workforce transformation and employee wellbeing are top priorities for businesses going into 2021,” said global independent analyst Josh Bersin of the Josh Bersin Academy. "But this can only be achieved when IT, communications and HR work seamlessly together. Together, ServiceNow and Workplace from Facebook are providing the digital tools required to bridge the gap between collaboration and productivity that will be crucial for distributed workforces and frontline workers in the years ahead.”

For more information about the Virtual Agent integration, the Workplace from Facebook Integration Spoke, and ServiceNow Employee Campaigns, click here.

About Workplace from Facebook

Workplace is a software-as-a-service platform (SaaS) that connects everyone in an organization using familiar Facebook features like chat, video calling, posts and groups. It works alongside the business tools you already use, providing a simple, secure and more productive way for people to share knowledge, work together and build connected communities - including more than 5 million paid users. It has customers spanning nearly every industry, including Walmart, Starbucks, Spotify, AstraZeneca and Deliveroo. Workplace is the only tool that connects every employee, whether they work at a desk or on the frontlines, with mobile-first capabilities to meet employees where they work.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

