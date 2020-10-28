SMI 9’716 -1.7%  SPI 12’114 -1.8%  Dow 27’463 -0.8%  DAX 11’670 -3.3%  Euro 1.0700 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’982 -2.9%  Gold 1’894 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9112 0.2%  Öl 39.6 -2.7% 
28.10.2020 12:20:00

SERVICE ROBOTS Record: Sales Worldwide Up 32% - International Federation of Robotics reports

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales value of professional service robots increased by 32% to 11.2 billion U.S. dollars worldwide (2018-2019). The COVID-19 pandemic will further boost the market. High demand for robotics disinfection solutions, robotic logistics solutions in factories and warehouses or robots for home delivery are examples of this trend. This is according to World Robotics 2020 – Service Robots report, presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

International Federation of Robotics logo (PRNewsfoto/International Federation of Robotics)

In terms of value, the sales of medical robotics accounts for 47% of the total professional service robot turnover in 2019. This was mainly driven by robotic surgery systems, which are the most expensive type in the segment. Sales hit a new record of 5.3 billion U.S. dollars – up 28%. By 2022, medical robot sales have the potential to more than double by reaching 11.3 billion U.S. dollars. About 90% of medical robots are from American and European suppliers.

Professional Service Robots  logistics

The market value of logistics robots sold or leased was up 110% to 1.9 billion U.S. dollars.

Autonomous mobile robots are part of today's smart factory. Therefore, a continued strong turnover growth of 40% or more per year seems possible. "The investment in service robots for logistics in manufacturing processes is amortized rapidly," says IFR President Milton Guerry. "Assuming 24 hour operation, the investment in service robots for logistics may be repaid within 2–3 years and often much quicker. Given a 15 year lifetime, operating costs are around 5% of the annual investment. Highly developed systems often provide operational availability in the 98% plus range."

Personal and Domestic Service Robots

Service robots for personal and domestic use, which are produced for a mass market, are mainly in the areas of household robots. This include vacuuming and floor cleaning robots, lawn-mowing robots or entertainment robots. The total number of service robots for personal and domestic use increased by 34% to more than 23.2 million units sold in 2019. The value was up 20% to 5.7 billion U.S. dollars.

"We expect sales of both professional and personal service robots will continue to increase strongly," says Milton Guerry, President of the International Federation of Robotics. 

Files for Download

Please find the FULL PRESS RELEASE version here: https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/

Follow IFR LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/international-federation-of-robotics/

Press contact

econNEWSnetwork
Carsten Heer
phone +49 (0) 40 822 44 284
E-Mail: press@ifr.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321334/International_Federation_of_Robotics_Logo.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321335/International_Federation_of_Robotics.jpg  

 

Worldwide Sales Value Of Professional Service Robots Increased By 32% (PRNewsfoto/International Federation of Robotics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-robots-record-sales-worldwide-up-32--international-federation-of-robotics-reports-301160974.html

SOURCE International Federation of Robotics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 299.15
-0.53 %
Swisscom 463.90
-0.73 %
Givaudan 3’848.00
-0.85 %
Nestle 104.64
-1.19 %
Part Grp Hldg 825.00
-1.20 %
CS Group 9.16
-3.09 %
CieFinRichemont 58.64
-3.55 %
Swiss Re 62.88
-3.62 %
LafargeHolcim 38.72
-3.80 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.30
-4.74 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
06:59
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – EMA50 im Tageschart im Mittelpunkt / Julius Bär – Doppeltop Gefahr?
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
27.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
27.10.20
Schwergewichte bewahren SMI vor Schlimmerem
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis sieht im dritten Quartal Licht und Schatten durch COVID-19 - Novartis-Aktie rot
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
ams erwartet gutes Geschäft im vierten Quartal - ams-Aktie dennoch rot
Implenia plant Umbau und Entlassungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie profitiert
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
SMI leichter -- DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Cloud-Geschäft verhilft Microsoft zu Gewinnsprung - Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich leichter
Wie Börsengänge von chinesischen Unternehmen wie Ant Financial den Kurs des Hongkong-Dollars beeinflussen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Am heimischen Markt werden am Mittwoch Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit