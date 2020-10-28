SMI 9’887 -1.0%  SPI 12’337 -0.8%  Dow 27’463 -0.8%  DAX 12’064 -0.9%  Euro 1.0711 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’071 -1.1%  Gold 1’905 0.1%  Dollar 0.9096 0.2%  Öl 40.7 0.6% 

28.10.2020 01:43:00

SERVICE ROBOTS Record: Sales Worldwide Up 32% - International Federation of Robotics reports

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales value of professional service robots increased by 32% to 11.2 billion U.S. dollars worldwide (2018-2019). The COVID-19 pandemic will further boost the market. High demand for robotics disinfection solutions, robotic logistics solutions in factories and warehouses or robots for home delivery are examples of this trend. This is according to World Robotics 2020 - Service Robots report, presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

In terms of value, the sales of medical robotics accounts for 47% of the total professional service robot turnover in 2019. This was mainly driven by robotic surgery systems, which are the most expensive type in the segment. Sales hit a new record of 5.3 billion U.S. dollars – up 28%. By 2022, medical robot sales have the potential to more than double by reaching 11.3 billion U.S. dollars. About 90% of medical robots are from American and European suppliers.

Professional Service Robots  logistics

The market value of logistics robots sold or leased was up 110% to 1.9 billion U.S. dollars.

Autonomous mobile robots are part of today's smart factory. Therefore, a continued strong turnover growth of 40% or more per year seems possible. "The investment in service robots for logistics in manufacturing processes is amortized rapidly," says IFR President Milton Guerry. "Assuming 24 hour operation, the investment in service robots for logistics may be repaid within 2–3 years and often much quicker. Given a 15 year lifetime, operating costs are around 5% of the annual investment. Highly developed systems often provide operational availability in the 98% plus range."

Personal and Domestic Service Robots

Service robots for personal and domestic use, which are produced for a mass market, are mainly in the areas of household robots. This include vacuuming and floor cleaning robots, lawn-mowing robots or entertainment robots. The total number of service robots for personal and domestic use increased by 34% to more than 23.2 million units sold in 2019. The value was up 20% to 5.7 billion U.S. dollars.

"We expect sales of both professional and personal service robots will continue to increase strongly," says Milton Guerry, President of the International Federation of Robotics. 

