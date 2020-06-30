Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
Service Credit Union Launches Impact Foundation

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Credit Union, the largest credit union in New Hampshire, has launched the Service CU Impact Foundation in order to increase its footprint of community giving and further promote initiatives that impact the areas it serves.

"As an organization dedicated to supporting our communities, with giving back at the core of everything we do, it was critical for us to have a dedicated arm with which we could support our critical initiatives," said Service CU President-CEO David Araujo, who serves as President/Chair of the Impact Foundation. "The Service CU Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing our membership and communities in which we serve. We are excited to finally announce the launch of the foundation, and look forward to making even more of a difference to those who need it than ever before."

The Service CU Impact Foundation serves to fund efforts beyond what Service Credit Union supports, partnering with providers who support education, human services, and emergency care for veterans and military. Focus areas include shelter and supportive housing, providing essential resources such as clothing and furniture, and providing both financial and emergency assistance for veterans, such as suicide risk intervention and prevention. The Service CU Impact Foundation also supports scholarships for members, as well as charitable grants. Qualified applicants can submit a form to be reviewed by the foundation's board of directors.

Beginning in April 2020, Service CU opened up its foundation website to allow for member donations to nonprofits that help those impacted by COVID-19, which the credit union has matched. Recipients of the funds include the Chaplain's Emergency Relief Fund, Homeland Heroes, Child Advocacy and Protection Program and the New Hampshire Food Bank.

On September 1, 2020, the Service CU Impact Foundation will host its first Charity Golf Classic event at the Wentworth by the Sea Country Club in Rye, NH.

About Service Credit Union

As a dynamic, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, Service Credit Union is dedicated to offering quality financial services and products. In 1957, the credit union was established to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community. Now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $4.2 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany, we continue to serve our communities and provide a better future to our members. For more information, visit https://servicecu.org or call toll free 1-800-936-7730 in the U.S. and 00800-4728-2000 internationally. Follow us on Twitter at @ServiceCU, Instagram at @ServiceCreditUnion and Facebook at facebook.com/ServiceCreditUnion.

 

