ServerMonkey Sponsors and Will Exhibit at Texas Technology Summit 2020

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServerMonkey, a full-service IT partner, is proudly sponsoring the 11th annual Texas Technology Summit, the largest regional IT and security conference in Houston. The summit, which will feature informative sessions and multiple giveaways, will be held on February 12, 2020 at Houston's NRG Center. The conference is a prime gathering for those interested in learning more about technology and how it is constantly changing. This year's focus – "2020: The Age of SkyNet" – explores how IT professionals can balance revolutions in technology with continually evolving security concerns.

ServerMonkey, the event's Happy Hour Sponsor, will exhibit at booth #403 in the exhibit hall at NRG Center, where company representatives will showcase ServerMonkey's enterprise IT products, services, and solutions. ServerMonkey will also give away a $100 gift card and $500 ServerMonkey credit to a lucky winner!

"We're excited to serve as a conference sponsor and look forward to networking with attendees while sharing ServerMonkey's high-quality offerings," said Bashar Hindi, ServerMonkey's Vice President of Sales.

Specializing in new and refurbished enterprise servers and networking equipment, ServerMonkey delivers customized IT hardware, services, and solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company's secure data center services provide trusted IT asset disposition solutions that remove risks, protect data, and ensure the highest return on investment, says Hindi.

"We encourage attendees to come to booth 403 and learn about ServerMonkey's solutions for every stage in the IT hardware lifecycle," said Hindi. "We look forward to the opportunity to provide IT professionals across industries with optimal support."

About ServerMonkey

ServerMonkey partners with businesses of all sizes and across industries to deliver the new and pre-owned IT hardware, services, and maintenance they need to succeed. From small businesses to large enterprises, ServerMonkey's team of experts offers efficient and flexible procurement solutions from the company's extensive inventory of servers, storage, and networking products.

ServerMonkey's value-added data center services provide responsible, secure ITAD solutions that remove risks, protect data, and ensure the highest return on customers' investments. With service that is backed by industry-leading certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 for quality and environmental management systems, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety, and e-Stewards and R2:2013 for electronics recycling, ServerMonkey is an optimal partner to help global and local partners alike achieve any IT needs. Please visit https://www.servermonkey.com/ or call +1 866.330.6929 to learn more.



