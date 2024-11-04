Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.11.2024 18:50:00

Serstech Secures 9.7 MSEK Orders from Chilean Partner Aerotech

Serstech AB
0.07 EUR -10.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Serstech has today received two orders totaling 9.7 MSEK from its Chilean partner, Aerotech. The orders include the Serstech Arx mkII and ChemDash software, with delivery and invoicing scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The final recipients of these orders are the Carabineros and the Investigations Police of Chile (PDI). PDI is the nation’s primary civilian police force specializing in criminal investigations, intelligence operations, and counterterrorism, with a particular focus on areas such as drug trafficking and organized crime.

These orders represent the fourth and fifth in 2024 from Chilean law enforcement through Aerotech, underscoring the growing demand for Serstech’s solutions in the region.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,                                                                              

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 18:50 CET on November 4, 2024.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


