Serstech Attains ISO 9001 and 14001 Certifications

Today, Serstech announces the successful achievement of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications. These certifications underscore Serstech's commitment to delivering excellence through the application of the highest standards of quality assurance across all its processes.

The ISO 9001 standard outlines the requirements for a quality management system. It is employed by companies with a focus on consistently delivering products and services that enhance customer satisfaction while meeting applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The ISO 14001 standard pertains to environmental management systems. Serstech remains dedicated to ongoing efforts aimed at reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

"During the first three quarters of 2023, our net sales surged by 330% compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The attainment of ISO certifications serves as a testament to our structured approach and our preparedness for the next phase in our growth journey," says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

 

For further information, please contact:


Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067
Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643
Email: tp@serstech.com
or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.


Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


