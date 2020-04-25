Serra Toyota shows how the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid edges out the competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota has not only been one of the industry's leaders in hybrid technology, but it has also blazed a successful path in the intensely popular crossover SUV class with the Toyota RAV4. It only makes sense for the manufacturer to combine those two things. A comparison of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid against the new hybrid version of its long-time rival will be very interesting. The 2020 RAV4 Hybrid will be able to offer more performance output, more interior cargo volume and more available towing capacity than its newest competitor. In addition to continuing to educate customers about new arrivals to the showroom, the staff at Serra Toyota in Birmingham is excited to announce a new and free service that will disinfect a customer's vehicle.

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid uses a similar engine to that of its traditional version, a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter, four-cylinder power plant that is mated to a continuously variable transmission. It will produce up to 219 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle's new rival comes up a bit short of the Toyota hybrid's horsepower rating. Additionally, the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid can tow up to 1,750 pounds, whereas the competition's new hybrid crossover SUV doesn't even list an acceptable towing load.

In terms of functioning as a family-friendly vehicle, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid can outpace the class's newest model. When the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid is holding its maximum passenger capacity of five people, there is still more than 33 cubic-feet available. The new rival can offer just 33.2 cubic-feet in the same configuration. With the rear seat down, the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid can make up to 69.8 cubic-feet available. This is yet another area where the RAV4 Hybrid has more to offer than its latest opponent.

Everyone needs to do what they can to help combat COVID-19. Serra Toyota has already implemented several new protocols to protect customers and staff during normal visits. The dealership has taken the next logical step by offering a free sanitization service. People should contact the dealership for more information.

