Serra Toyota profiles the latest Sienna minivan to a new generation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are several reasons why the Toyota Sienna stands out in the minivan segment of the automotive industry. In addition to being one of the only such platforms left on the market, the various available trim grades of the 2020 Toyota Sienna also offer marked advantages in performance, interior space, as well as standard and available features over most, if not all of its remaining rivals. As is the case with the rest of the 2020 Toyota lineup, the current Sienna is also packed with the manufacturer's latest connectivity technology. Toyota has continued refining its minivan to meet the needs of all people, including those who might require special accommodations for getting in and out of the vehicle.

Toyota has never been shy about providing owners of the Sienna with all the power they need to safely navigate roads and highways. Every 2020 Sienna model for sale or lease at Serra Toyota in Birmingham has a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter, V-6 engine under the hood that is mated to a precise eight-speed automatic transmission. The 296 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque are among the top performance marks in the segment. A 2020 Sienna that is properly equipped can also tow up to 3,500 pounds.

What really matters with any minivan is the amount of interior space the vehicle has to offer. The 2020 Toyota Sienna can hold seven or eight passengers, depending on which of the five primary trim grades they take home. Models with a seven-person capacity will have captain's chairs in the second row and those looking to transport eight people will have two rear bench seats.

Every automotive manufacturer is very excited to get the latest connectivity technology into its vehicles. The 2020 Sienna certainly fits that bill. All versions of the current Sienna available at Serra Toyota have a smartphone-compatible infotainment system that offers access to the Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ suites of applications. A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is also available on most models.

