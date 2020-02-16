16.02.2020 22:30:00

Serra Toyota compares Prius, Corolla Hybrid to rival model from the competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serra Toyota is home to one of the most complete inventories of Toyota cars, trucks and SUVs in the area. One of the many things that has helped the automaker stand out from the rest of its competitors is its commitment to fuel economy through the expanded use of hybrid technology. The vehicle that really put Toyota hybrid technology on the map is the Prius. After about 20 years and scores of happy customers using less gasoline, Toyota is expanding the hybrid system to the most popular vehicle in automotive history. The manufacturer has refined its fuel-efficient models to the point where it's able to take on the best of what the competition has to offer.

When the 2020 Toyota Prius is compared to one of its top competitors, it is able to offer better cargo volume dimensions and more access to connectivity technology than other options in its class. The liftback 2020 Prius can make up to 27.4 cubic-feet available, which is not quite double the trunk space offered by its rival, which has only 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space.

Additionally, the 2020 Prius makes a smartphone-compatible infotainment system standard equipment across the entire trim ladder, offering access to Apple CarPlay® and integration with Amazon Alexa. The rival model forces buyers to choose higher trim grades to get similar access to technology.

The addition of the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid to the Serra Toyota showroom has been nothing short of a game-changer. Customers who take the Corolla Hybrid home will have a Wi-Fi hotspot available in all trim grades, a feature not found with the same competitor that was compared to the Prius. In terms of fuel economy, the 2020 Corolla Hybrid is able to achieve 53 miles per gallon in the city and 52 miles per gallon on the highway, which is better than many of its competitors.

Anyone can view the entire Serra Toyota inventory today by visiting the dealership's website, http://www.serratoyota.com. The showroom is located at 1300 Center Point Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35215. Customers can schedule a test drive with either Toyota hybrid vehicle today by calling, 205-847-1841

 

SOURCE Serra Toyota

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.02.20
Je schlechter die Lage, umso höher der Ölpreis
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
14.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Cyberkriminalität: Verschwundene Bitcoins in Milliardenhöhe für Geldwäsche genutzt
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk anfangs skeptisch gegenüber Cybertruck
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google: Das haben den Billionenkonzerne gemein
Abgestuft: Facebook-Aktie leidet durch pessimistischen Wall Street-Experten
Schindler erreicht Wachstumsziele bei etwas tieferer Profitabilität - Schindler-Aktie unter Druck
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
KW 7: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor dem Wochenende konnte der heimische Markt zulegen und erreichte zeitweise ein neues Rekordhoch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag ohne grössere Ausschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;