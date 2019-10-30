Serra Mazda Promotes New Mazda CX-5 Inventory Available to Lease or Own

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shoppers in the Trussville area looking to find the perfect crossover will find the 2019 Mazda CX-5 checks all of the boxes. The CX-5 is one of the most popular models from the Mazda brand and continues to be a top seller among the crossover segment. Serra Mazda is currently offering a limited time manager special on select 2019 Mazda CX-5 models as well as budget-friendly purchase prices.

From now until October 31 customers can enter a 36-month lease on a new 2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport for just $189 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Qualifying credit must be held to take advantage of this offer and prospective lessees are subject to credit approval prior to signing. Additional new 2019 Mazda CX-5 models are available at the Trussville dealership for purchase at discounted prices.

The 2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport comes equipped with a full range of features that will make driving around the Trussville area even more enjoyable. CX-5 Sport models feature a 7-inch full-color touch-screen display with MAZDA CONNECT™ Infotainment System software, voice command technology, a rearview camera, push button start, keyless entry, Bluetooth®, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more.

Every new CX-5 model from the Trussville dealership will come with the Serra Platinum Package as well as Serra's Free Lifetime Warranty. Vehicles are covered throughout the length of ownership thanks to the warranty and owners receive discounts on vehicle parts and services with the Serra Platinum Package.

Interested customers looking for more information on the 2019 Mazda CX-5 or available lease offerings can contact a member of the Serra Mazda sales team be phone, 205-419-5556, or online, https://www.serramazda.com/. Serra Mazda is located at 1503 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235.

SOURCE Serra Mazda