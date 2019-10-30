+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 02:00:00

Serra Mazda Promotes New Mazda CX-5 Inventory Available to Lease or Own

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shoppers in the Trussville area looking to find the perfect crossover will find the 2019 Mazda CX-5 checks all of the boxes. The CX-5 is one of the most popular models from the Mazda brand and continues to be a top seller among the crossover segment. Serra Mazda is currently offering a limited time manager special on select 2019 Mazda CX-5 models as well as budget-friendly purchase prices.

From now until October 31 customers can enter a 36-month lease on a new 2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport for just $189 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Qualifying credit must be held to take advantage of this offer and prospective lessees are subject to credit approval prior to signing. Additional new 2019 Mazda CX-5 models are available at the Trussville dealership for purchase at discounted prices.

The 2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport comes equipped with a full range of features that will make driving around the Trussville area even more enjoyable. CX-5 Sport models feature a 7-inch full-color touch-screen display with MAZDA CONNECT™ Infotainment System software, voice command technology, a rearview camera, push button start, keyless entry, Bluetooth®, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more.

Every new CX-5 model from the Trussville dealership will come with the Serra Platinum Package as well as Serra's Free Lifetime Warranty. Vehicles are covered throughout the length of ownership thanks to the warranty and owners receive discounts on vehicle parts and services with the Serra Platinum Package.

Interested customers looking for more information on the 2019 Mazda CX-5 or available lease offerings can contact a member of the Serra Mazda sales team be phone, 205-419-5556, or online, https://www.serramazda.com/. Serra Mazda is located at 1503 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235.

 

SOURCE Serra Mazda

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

29.10.19
Gold rutscht unter 1.500 USD
29.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
29.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.10.19
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Automobilbereich bald nicht mehr wichtigster Sektor bei Tesla?
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt über 20 Prozent
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
Schmolz + Bickenbach-Aktie klettert: Vekselberg fordert Neubesetzung von Verwaltungsrat - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Griechen holen ihr Geld nach Hause
Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Habeck übt scharfe Kritik an Absage der Thüringer FDP

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX macht wenig bewegt Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Die US-Indizes tendierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit kleinen Aufschlägen. Der DAX tendierte um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB