Serra Hyundai and Steve Serra Auto Group Offer Free Sanitation to Customers

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid the global pandemic, Steve Serra Auto Group in Alabama has taken the initiative to help keep its patrons safe from the spread of COVID-19 by providing free vehicle sanitation to customers. The Steve Serra Auto Group, which has several locations in Alabama, has sanitized and disinfected more than 15,000 vehicles since it implemented its complimentary vehicle sanitization program near the beginning of the outbreak.

The auto group's efforts to keep customers safe from the spread of COVID-19 do not end with complimentary sanitizing of vehicles, as each dealership provides a clean and sanitized environment for patrons and employees, while also offering car pick-up and delivery for service appointments and home delivery of vehicles purchased from the dealership. Additionally, all returned rentals and vehicles brought to the dealership for service are disinfected before and after customer and employee contact.

The Steve Serra Auto Group and each of its locations take the health and safety for their customers seriously, so technicians working in the auto group's dealerships are sure to follow cleaning guidelines released by both the vehicle's manufacturer and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure the vehicle is thoroughly disinfected each time.

The Steve Serra Auto Group still offers free vehicle sanitizing to its customers in order to do their part to protect the public. Customers interested in scheduling an appointment can reach out to their dealership to schedule their sanitizing appointment. Patrons of Serra Hyundai can visit https://www.serrahyundai.com or call 205-304-0228 to learn more about this service. Serra Hyundai is located at 1503 Gadsden Highway in Trussville.

SOURCE Serra Hyundai