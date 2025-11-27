|
27.11.2025 17:07:56
Serica Energy Reports 25,700 Boepd Output For First Nine Months Of 2025
(RTTNews) - Serica Energy plc (SQZZF.PK), Thursday announced a production of 25,700 boepd for the first nine months of 2025, predominantly impacted by downtime at the Triton FPSO.
The company reported revenue of $439 million for the first nine months of 2025, with $134 million in the third quarter, compared to $139 million in a year ago quarter.
Looking forward, the company anticipates production of average 27,000 to 28,000 boepd for the full year 2025, with capital expenditure around $250 million and operating expenditure approximately 10 percent above the previously guided $330 million.
Serica's stock closed at $2.65 on the OTC Markets.
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Handel: US-Börsen bleiben wegen "Thanksgiving" geschlossen -- SMI pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX Erholung setzt sich gebremst fort -- Asiens Anleger schliessen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig Bewegung. Am Markt in Deutschland zeigen sich Anleger verhalten optimistisch. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Bild.