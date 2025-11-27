Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’832 0.1%  SPI 17’637 0.1%  Dow 47’427 0.7%  DAX 23’778 0.2%  Euro 0.9335 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’654 0.0%  Gold 4’157 -0.2%  Bitcoin 73’671 1.3%  Dollar 0.8049 0.1%  Öl 63.3 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Top News
Rivian-Aktie bricht ein: Darum hat der Tesla-Konkurrent seit dem IPO fast 90 Prozent an Wert verloren
Webinar: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst
FDA-Antrag belastet: Novo-Nordisk-Aktie fällt nach Wegovy-Dosisupdate
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Ripple & Co am Donnerstagnachmittag am Kryptomarkt
DroneShield erneut unter Druck: Setzt sich der Negativtrend fort?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
27.11.2025 17:07:56

Serica Energy Reports 25,700 Boepd Output For First Nine Months Of 2025

(RTTNews) - Serica Energy plc (SQZZF.PK), Thursday announced a production of 25,700 boepd for the first nine months of 2025, predominantly impacted by downtime at the Triton FPSO.

The company reported revenue of $439 million for the first nine months of 2025, with $134 million in the third quarter, compared to $139 million in a year ago quarter.

Looking forward, the company anticipates production of average 27,000 to 28,000 boepd for the full year 2025, with capital expenditure around $250 million and operating expenditure approximately 10 percent above the previously guided $330 million.

Serica's stock closed at $2.65 on the OTC Markets.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:05 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
11:05 SMI kratzt an 7-Monats-Hoch
10:20 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Guru-Investoren – Helden der Wall Street/UniCredit – Ehrgeizige Pläne
26.11.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
25.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Novartis, Roche
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’364.82 19.73 NTUBSU
Short 13’640.96 13.79 SRNBXU
Short 14’158.13 8.84 SW7BIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’831.85 27.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’304.91 19.43 S5YBIU
Long 12’043.36 13.94 SZ8B6U
Long 11’539.22 9.00 BBWS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fusion mit BioNTech: CureVac-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht - so reagieren die Aktien
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT uneins: Wie steht es um die Friedenspläne für die Ukraine?
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
Bitcoin-Wale kaufen zu: Grossinvestoren akkumulieren in Schwächephasen kräftig
Aktien von BYD, Alibaba und Baidu verlieren: US-Pentagon warnt vor militärischen Verflechtungen
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie erhält von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. höhere Einstufung: Jetzt Buy
PUMA-Aktie hebt ab: Fila-Mutter Anta könnte für deutsche Sportartikelhersteller bieten
NuScale-Aktie: Kann der SMR-Spezialist NVIDIA Konkurrenz machen?
Grosse Käufe von Alphabet- und Meta-Aktien: Cathie Wood baut KI-Strategie um:
KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: So hat Jeremy Grantham investiert
Einblicke ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Das sind die 20 grössten Banken Europas.
Bildquelle: Markus Pfaff / Shutterstock.com
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
Die milliardenschwere Gates-Stiftung, ins Leben gerufen von Bill und Melinda Gates, verwaltet ih ...
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
17:45 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax legt noch eine kleine Schippe drauf
17:36 Deutsche Anleihen: Leichte Kursverluste
17:34 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 28. November 2025
17:34 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 11. Dezember 2025
17:18 Geld für baureife Verkehrsprojekte soll rasch fließen
17:17 Jysk wächst im schwächelnden Möbelhandel
17:07 OTS: PartnerFonds AG / PartnerFonds AG - AKTIENTAUSCH kann wie geplant ...
17:04 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 27.11.2025 - 17.00 Uhr
17:03 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Mögliche Übernahme von Allfunds belastet Deutsche Börse kaum
17:01 Deutsche Börse will Fondsvertriebsspezialisten Allfunds übernehmen