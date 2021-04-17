 Serial Entrepreneur, Author, and Podcaster Emily Lyons Introduces New Online Course for Aspiring Entrepreneurs | 17.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’263 0.6%  SPI 14’398 0.7%  Dow 34’201 0.5%  DAX 15’460 1.3%  Euro 1.1029 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’033 1.0%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 56’969 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9201 -0.2%  Öl 66.7 -0.2% 
17.04.2021 04:37:00

Serial Entrepreneur, Author, and Podcaster Emily Lyons Introduces New Online Course for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminent business leader, founder of Femme Fatale Media Group, podcaster, and author Emily Lyons is pleased to reveal that her new online course for upcoming entrepreneurs, "Building An Empire: The Startup Masterclass" will be available starting from April 17 through her website Msemilylyons.com.

This 10 month course takes trainees from ideation to execution, addressing everything needed to not only start and build a business, but the psychological and confidence aspects of the process. For the first time, Emily shares everything she has learned over the years to build multiple 7 and 8 figure business. The course dives deep into public relations, marketing, media strategy, social media, personal branding, confidence building, intentional goal setting and more.

"These are all the things I wish I knew back when I was starting and building," said Emily. "I want everyone to know they can be hugely successful."

As a high school dropout with no money or experience, Emily's journey as an entrepreneur was no less than a roller coaster ride. Over the last 11 years, she has learned what it takes to succeed, how to overcome adversity, and has replicated it multiple times. In the last 10 years, she has launched and scaled a number of successful businesses. Her inspiring success story has already been featured in publications such as Forbes Magazine, Maxim, NY Times and much more. 

"I want to change the way people learn," said Emily. "I want everyone to have the ability to go after their dreams, and I want to change the landscape of how we learn. Not going into massive debt, in uncomfortable environments, learning things not applicable to us. To come out with tangible tips that can be utilized immediately."

Emily's current ventures include a nationwide event staffing, modelling and live marketing agency, an award-winning communications and branding agency, a luxury matchmaking agency, a clean beauty e-commerce shop, a contemporary watch and accessory brand, and a nonprofit dedicated to providing funding support to the CF community. She has also carved a niche as a podcast host, sharing her valuable insights on entrepreneurship and different motivational topics.  

"Everyone has a dream or an idea, and everyone should go after it. Stop building someone else's dream life. If I can do it, I guarantee anyone can," Emily adds.  

As part of the launch of her new course "Building An Empire: The Startup Masterclass", Emily is inviting the first 50 members to a private zoom sessions with her for an exclusive Q&A session. 

Aspiring entrepreneurs can find out more by joining Emily's mailing list.

For media inquiries, please contact info@femmefatalemedia.com.

About Emily Lyons: Emily Lyons is an award-winning serial entrepreneur, author and podcaster dedicated to helping others emulate her success. Over the last decade, she has launched a number of highly successful businesses. Emily Has just launched an in depth online course to share her knowledge and business insights with aspiring entrepreneurs.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serial-entrepreneur-author-and-podcaster-emily-lyons-introduces-new-online-course-for-aspiring-entrepreneurs-301270904.html

SOURCE Femme Fatale Media Group Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
16.04.21 Marktüberblick: Wall Street setzt Rekord-Rally fort
16.04.21 SMI - Dividendensaison voraus
16.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Oberer Trendkanalbereich im Fokus / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?
Moderna-Schweiz-Chef stützt "Lonza-Version" von Berset
Pfizer-Chef: Wahrscheinlich dritte und jährliche Impfdosis notwendig - Pfizer-Aktie stärker
ABB erhält Auftrag für Züge in Norddeutschland von Stadler Rail - ABB-Aktie in Grün
SMI legt zum Handelsschluss zu -- Dow Jones schliesst auf Rekordhoch -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelswoche im Plus
Starke Daimler-Zahlen: Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen - Daimler-Aktie mit Gewinnen
LUKB steigert Gewinn im ersten Quartal 2021 kräftig - Anleger griffen bei LUKB-Aktie zu
IPO voraus? Spekulationen rund um Oatly-Börsengang
HelloFresh deutlich über Markterwartungen - HelloFresh-Aktie deutlich im Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit