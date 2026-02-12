Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.02.2026 17:17:05

Seres Therapeutics Stock Tanks 37% After Pausing Additional Investment In Phase 2 Program

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) shares tumbled 36.74 percent, falling $5.18 to $8.91 on Thursday after the company announced it is pausing additional investment in its SER-155 Phase 2 study in allo-HSCT.

The stock opened at $9.95, down from a previous close of $14.09, and has traded between $8.90 and $10.79 during the session on the Nasdaq. The last reported bid was $7.56 for 200 shares, with the ask at $11.46 for 200 shares. Trading volume reached 311,144 shares, above the average volume of 145,442.

Seres shares have traded within a 52-week range of $6.53 to $29.98.

While key startup activities had advanced, including submission of a final protocol to the FDA and manufacturing of Phase 2 drug substance, the company said it will shift focus to earlier-stage pipeline programs and continue seeking funding for SER-155.

Seres also announced cost-cutting measures, including a workforce reduction of approximately 30 percent. The company expects these actions to extend its cash runway through the third quarter of 2026.