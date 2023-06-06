Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CGG Aktie [Valor: 32269095 / ISIN: FR0013181864]
06.06.2023 07:30:00

Sercel Awarded Major Contract for a GPR300 Seabed Nodal Solution for Seismic Survey in China

Paris, FranceJune 6, 2023

CGG announced today that Sercel has made a major sale of its GPR300 seabed nodal solution to Sinopec, the Chinese oil and gas exploration, refining and distribution company. Over 6,000 nodes will be deployed this month in the Bohai Sea off the east coast of mainland China.

Based on Sercel’s breakthrough QuietSeis® MEMS technology, the GPR300 delivers unprecedented broadband signal sensing capability and fidelity, and ultra-quiet performance to enable best-in-class subsurface imaging and outperforms conventional OBN equipment. With its compact and lightweight design, the GPR300 is easy to use whatever the deployment mode.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: "We are very pleased to partner with Sinopec once again and to support them in successfully completing this new complex project. On the strength of our in-depth knowledge of the seismic industry and the greater opportunities we see node acquisition bringing in terms of enhanced data quality and insight for client decision-making, we believe GPR300’s design and configuration is the optimal solution for the ocean bottom node market. Having already been deployed on high-profile surveys in the Middle East region, the system is fast becoming the preferred solution worldwide.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

