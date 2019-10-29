+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 00:30:00

Sequent announces international expansion across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To accommodate the rapidly growing market demand for secure, connected commerce, Sequent Software, Inc., a leading provider of tokenization technology to the world's banks and mobile payments operators, today announced the opening of new sales and support offices across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.

Plans to develop operations in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Macau, Sao Paulo and London were initiated by Joan Ziegler, Sequent's CEO, as part of the company's international growth strategy following strong demand for the firm's products and services.

"The opening of Sequent's five new offices is an important step towards realizing our expansion plans," said Ziegler. "These new offices will be the first of many important changes for the company over the next 12 months. Driven by the digital transformation of commerce and finance, consumer buying behaviors are changing, we all look to purchase from merchants that simplify our lives through the products, services and mobile digital experiences they offer. As global demand for innovation is accelerating, Sequent will ensure it has staff in these regions to support its customers and lead the industry in delivering compelling and future proof digital experiences though Sequent's secure payment platform."

About Sequent
Sequent Software is building the foundations for secure digital payments, while remaining compatible with legacy debit and credit card systems. Sequent's goal is to significantly improve the security and user experience for payments through a complete suite of solutions and technologies. Sequent delivers smart tokenization, card management solutions, mobile wallets for digital payment services, banks and e-commerce platforms either managed by cloud services or on-premise software. Sequent is certified by Visa, Mastercard and Interac as well as being PCI-DSS certified.

