Sequans’ Monarch SiP and GM01Q Module for LTE-M and NB-IoT Networks Now Certified by Japan’s Three Largest Mobile Operators

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of LTE for IoT chips and modules, announced that its Monarch SiP (system-in-package) and Monarch GM01Q module, have been approved for use by Japan’s three largest mobile operators. Both devices are based on Sequans’ Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip. Monarch SiP is co-designed with Skyworks and integrates the multi-band RF front end module of Skyworks into a tiny package using conformal shielding that enables it to meet the size requirements of the smallest IoT devices. Both Monarch GM01Q and Monarch SiP are designed to be total solutions for device makers to build IoT devices with the ultra-low power consumption and enhanced coverage capabilities that are needed for successful IoT business cases.

According to industry analysts, IoT in Japan is booming and IoT devices are being deployed in market sectors including metering, agriculture, transportation, e-payment, surveillance, and digital signage. Statista Research predicts the value of the Japan IoT market will reach 1.83 trillion yen by 2024.

"IoT in Japan is a huge market opportunity and we are pleased to provide the certified Monarch GM01Q module and Monarch SiP as complete and proven solutions for IoT device makers who can now launch their products anywhere in Japan with total confidence,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "The certification of Monarch SiP and GM01Q follows the earlier certification of our Monarch chip on which these modules are based, showing that Monarch has become an integral part of Japan’s important LTE for IoT ecosystem.”

Sequans’ Monarch GM01Q module comprises Sequans’ Monarch chip and other elements necessary for a complete LTE modem system. These include an LTE-optimized transceiver, a complete Single SKU™ RF front-end to support LTE bands worldwide, and key interfaces, all in a single compact LGA package (20 x 21 x 1.5 mm) that can cost-effectively support numerous IoT application types.

Sequans’ Monarch SiP, similar to GM01Q, includes the universal radio front-end of Skyworks along with specialized packaging, resulting in the world’s smallest and thinnest LTE connectivity solution (8.8 x 10.8 x 0.95 mm), designed for ultra-space-constrained IoT devices, such as healthcare wearables and personal trackers.

Both Monarch SiP and Monarch GM01Q provide full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and they provide the enhanced coverage modes necessary to extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch GM01Q and Monarch SiP feature Sequans’ proprietary Dynamic Power Management and eco-Paging™ technologies that result in industry-leading, rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp and eDRX power consumption in the tens of micro amps.

Monarch SiP and Monarch GM01Q have also received compliance certifications from Japanese regulatory agencies JATE (Japan Approvals Institute for Telecommunications Equipment) and TELEC (Telecom Engineering Center).

In addition to Japan, Monarch GM01Q is certified in USA, Europe, Australia, and Monarch SiP is certified in USA.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode LTE chips and modules for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of LTE technology and its chips are certified and shipping in networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com

