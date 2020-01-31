SEPA Cyber Partners with W2 to Help Support its Global Expansion Plans

NEWPORT, Wales, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W2, the leading provider of real-time digital solutions for global regulatory compliance, has partnered with SEPA Cyber to help the innovative Global Fintech extend its PEPs and Sanctions coverage.

When looking for a Global PEPs and Sanctions partner, SEPA Cyber had three key requirements; they needed search coverage in the US, Europe and farther afield, the ID verification solutions are being powered by the latest facial-comparison technologies and that, the solution can reliably verify multiple types of government-issued IDs including both passports and driver's licenses.

"As the latest member to join the prestigious SEPA Cyber partnership program, we are obviously delighted to be standing alongside the likes of VISA, Verifone and Gemalto in that scheme," said Warren Russell, W2 CEO. "SEPA Cyber was looking for a Platform as a Service partner who share the same vision to keep regulatory compliance as simple as possible when updating or rolling out new digital payment products and services to their clients."

"This particular partnership has the makings of a win-win," said Marvin Blazhevski, CEO of SEPA Cyber. "With W2 offering coverage in more than 150 countries, they have the scale, experience and expertise to help Fintechs like SEPA Cyber provide truly global solutions much more easily than before."

About W2

W2 provides real-time solutions that simplify the global regulatory compliance requirements for mobile and digital transactions via a single API integration. Supporting businesses in the financial, ecommerce, betting and gambling sectors, W2 gives access to innovative solutions and products that reduce risk, combat fraud, facilitate identity verification and digital onboarding and; are foremost customer-centric to ensure businesses stay compliant whilst achieving competitive advantage and higher customer retention and acquisition. Solutions include: PEPs and Sanctions, Know Your Customer (KYC), Identity Verification (ID), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Fraud prevention checks, Credit and Banking, and Know Your Business (KYB) reporting.To learn more about W2 and its award-winning solutions, please visit https://www.w2globaldata.com/.

About SEPA-Cyber

SEPA Cyber Technologies has reached remarkable achievements vis-à-vis developing scalable innovations. By providing the best services and products on the market and supporting them with fast, secure, convenient and cost-effective methods we aim at rapid growth of our customer's business. SEPA Cyber is a Fintech company powered by the best of human and machine intelligence that ensure highly innovative modular products, compliant with the strictest quality and security standards, excellent UI/UX adapted products, with competitive pricing. In the forthcoming years, our primary goal is to be always on the cutting edge of innovation, and to support the influence of technology to launch banking into a digitalization. For more information, visit https://www.sepa-cyber.com/

