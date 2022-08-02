Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’118 -0.3%  SPI 14’407 -0.3%  Dow 32’396 -1.2%  DAX 13’449 -0.2%  Euro 0.9735 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’685 -0.6%  Gold 1’761 -0.7%  Bitcoin 22’106 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9575 0.0%  Öl 99.8 -0.1% 
0 CHF Kommission
03.08.2022 01:00:00

Seoul Tourism Organization to host global "Conscious Travel" contest with participation of UNWTO and sponsorship of Airbnb

Sustainability, A Must for Travel

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government (hereinafter SMG) and Seoul Tourism Organization (President & CEO Ki-yon Kil, hereinafter STO) announced that the Global Fair & Sustainable Travel Contest will be supported by Airbnb and UNWTO.

Sustainability, A Must for Travel Seoul Tourism Organization to host global

  • Slated to start from July 21, the contest is officially realized with the participation of the UNWTO, as it was selected to be included in the Programme of Work 2022, a program realizing the core values of UNWTO.
  • In addition, global scale contest promotion amid a bolstering of the message of fair travel is in the works under the sponsorship of Airbnb, a company emphasizing the value of "Live Anywhere" while sharing in the idea of Fair Travel

The Global Fair & Sustainable Travel Contest was created to spread the value of fair travel and to improve the awareness of responsible travel to global citizens. This is in response to the increase in importance and awareness of sustainable travel across the globe following the pandemic.

  • According to the results of the Economist survey commissioned by Airbnb, on travelers in the APAC region in 2022, 71.8% answered that they believe sustainable travel has become more important due to COVID-19. Furthermore, after the pandemic, the scope of travelers' awareness of sustainable travel evolved to include both economic (46.7%) and social (41.3%) aspects, beyond that of just the environment, which had been the primary focus prior to the pandemic. This new demand for "conscious travel" practices as it pertains to the environment, economy, culture, and other aspects of local communities, is expected to rise.

The Global Fair & Sustainable Travel Contest will be held from July 21 to August 21, and entries can be submitted using either photos, video, or writing through the official website(http://sustainable-travel.biz/)

  • As there are no restrictions to join the contest, participants from all over the world who had experienced fair and sustainable travel can join this contest, and applications can be submitted not only by individuals, but also by organizations, e.g. institutions, schools,   corporations, accommodations, and so on.
  • Individuals and organizations can register personal works in the form of pictures, video, or writing, having selected one of the three media forms, that captures one's experience that resonates with the topic, "My Fair and Sustainable Travel."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seoul-tourism-organization-to-host-global-conscious-travel-contest-with-participation-of-unwto-and-sponsorship-of-airbnb-301596595.html

SOURCE Seoul Tourism Organization

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

02.08.22 VW-Rivale Stellantis erzielt Rekordgewinn
02.08.22 DAX Ausblick: Taiwan-Sorgen lassen Anleger nicht los
02.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 21% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Micron Technology Inc
02.08.22 Vontobel: Mit konstantem Hebel in Wasserstoff investieren
02.08.22 Mit Schwung in den August
02.08.22 Marktüberblick: Konsumwerte gesucht
02.08.22 MarketFlow Live - "Call of Duty" disappoints 🎮 Stocks mixed ☔ US labor data & BoE ⚠️ Earnings📊
02.08.22 Schwergewichte als Spielverderber
29.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’564.73 19.01 USSMNU
Short 11’823.38 13.16 WSSM2U
Short 12’236.48 8.79 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’118.10 02.08.2022 17:31:37
Long 10’593.80 16.85 WSSMPU
Long 10’336.16 12.15 JSSMVU
Long 9’717.95 7.27 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefrot: Ausbaupläne von Meyer Burger kommen bei starker Nachfrage etwas langsamer voran
Spannungen zwischen China und Taiwan: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen schwach aus dem Handel
CS-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating auf 'Baa2'
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger im Bärenmodus
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Swiss Re schätzt Naturkatastrophenschäden global auf 35 Milliarden
Neue Details zum geplanten Ethereum-Merge sorgen für Kursrally
Meyer Burger passt erwartete Produktionsmengen f&#252;r 2022 und 2023 an
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli
Stratege Ed Yardeni: Entwarnung für den S&P 500 - Talsohle bereits erreicht
Zur Rose Aktie News: Bullen treiben Zur Rose an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit