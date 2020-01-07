|
Seoul Smart City Platform and Seoul Homegrown Startups to Be Showcased at CES
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul Business Agency (SBA) announces that Seoul Metropolitan Government will join home grown startups at the CES 2020 Seoul Pavilion located in the startup area of Eureka Park in Hall G, Sands Expo Convention Center, themed Seoul Smart City & Smart Life, which encapsulates the city's desire to make its citizen's lives more convenient with smart technologies implemented by the government, to showcase exemplary open government services with its Seoul Smart City Platform amongst 20 other technological innovations.
The Seoul Smart City Platform is the world's first digital administrative platform. Powered by information and communication technologies the platform enables policy makers to have a complete real-time view of what's happening in the city and communicate directly with their staff in the field, which facilitates informed policy decisions it aims to provide.
Based on the administrative philosophy that "citizens are the mayors," the Seoul Metropolitan Government has publicly deployed the platform to its mobile website and digital information kiosks in metro stations, providing citizens with the same real-time access as the mayor to information on transportation, disasters, air quality, consumer prices, day-to-day matters and other available big data. Foreign government officials visiting Seoul have also shown keen interest in the philosophy and technology behind the platform.
The 20 notable technology startups accompanying the Seoul Metropolitan Government are WARP Solution, KONO CORPORATION LTD., IRISYS Co., Ltd., R.O.C.K Co., Ltd., Dot Incorporation, Neosapience, Inc., EnableWow, DermaMirror, Perfitt, Hancom Mobility, Inc., CUBE AI, Dash Company, THIRDEYE ROBOTICS Co., Ltd., ENERNET, LUPLE, Smart Diagnosis, Inc., CURAUM Inc., Nuvi labs, PiQuant and Letsee, Inc.
Each travelling startup has its own superb root technology, commercially available products and services waiting to be introduced during the open pitching session and exhibition booths setup to greet visitors.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Currently led by mayor Park Wonsoon, Seoul is a home to almost a fifth of South Korean population (total population 51,224,577 in 2018, source) with 10,049,607 residents (2018, source). As the nation's capital city, it hosts most political functions, cultural attractions, businesses and best infrastructure. It is Korea's most wired area with high density of publicly available high-speed Wi-Fi,seamless public transportation systems aided by the Traffic Operation & Information Service (TOPIS). More information is available at the official website. http://english.seoul.go.kr/
About Seoul Digital Foundation
Mandated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government the foundation conducts research and consultation on information and communication technology (ICT) to perform our core responsibilities, which includes: fostering a digital economy, solving urban issues through innovative technologies, assisting information technology (IT) startups in Seoul, developing and providing digital literacy education for residents of Seoul, managing the Gaepo Digital Innovation Park, and hosting the annual Seoul International Digital Festival. More information is available at the official website. http://sdf.seoul.kr/eng/index.jsp
About Seoul Business Agency (SBA)
SBA is a business support institution for SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) in Seoul, run by Seoul metropolitan government. It was established to promote and develop industries and to provide comprehensive and systematic support to SMEs located in Seoul. SBA provides a variety of public services such as support for start-ups (including business of foreign residents in Seoul through Seoul Global Center), R&D, intellectual property, development of market outlet for small businesses, overseas export, SETEC (Trade exhibition for SMEs) and so forth. These services aim to help SMEs increase their market competitiveness. Furthermore, SBA strives to create and activate industrial clusters such as DMC and G Valley and is actively participating in fostering aspiring future industries such as cultural content industries (web cartoon, animation, game, etc.), and IT and IoT related industries. More information is available at the official website. http://www.sba.seoul.kr/eng/main/main/
