SMI 11'203 -0.3%  SPI 14'309 -0.3%  Dow 34'430 0.1%  DAX 14'529 0.3%  Euro 0.9882 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'978 -0.2%  Gold 1'798 -0.3%  Bitcoin 15'970 0.5%  Dollar 0.9361 0.0%  Öl 85.6 -2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Eurex-Handel - So funktioniert der Handel mit Optionen und Futures
Die Säule 3a - so sparen Sie für die gebundene Selbstvorsorge
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Musk will auf Twitter interne Dokumente veröffentlichen - S&P streicht Rating - EU-Kommissar droht mit Twitter-Aus in Europa
ABB-Aktie: ABB büsst wegen Korruptionsfall in Südafrika mit Millionenbetrag
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
05.12.2022 01:00:00

Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Presents Study of SK Biopharmaceuticals' Seizure Detection Wearable Device at AES 2022

Poster session features a preliminary study result of potential seizure monitoring and detection for patients using SK Biopharmaceuticals' wearable device

SK Biopharmaceuticals, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital plan to use Zero WiredTM to further pursue clinical research and develop it into an AI-based seizure detection medical device

PANGYO, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul National University Bundang Hospital (SNUBH) presented its preliminary study result of seizure monitoring for patients with epilepsy using SK Biopharmaceuticals' multimodal wearable device at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, December 2-6. This is the first study of the wearable device developed by SK Biopharmaceuticals, an innovative global pharmaceutical company.

(PRNewsfoto/SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd)

A SNUBH research team led by Prof. Hunmin Kim conducted the study from March 11, 2021, to March 10, 2022, with 14 patients aged 9-27 regularly using the device for more than a month. The wearable device monitored patients daily and recorded seizure data on a mobile app while measuring bio-signals such as brain electrical activity (electroencephalography, EEG), heart rhythm, and body movement.

Prof. Kim said at the AES that it has shown to be useful in collecting data for potential seizure detection as it continuously measured brain activity for more than 8 hours, and transmitted the data to a server in real-time. During the 3,723 hours of recording, it identified 1,686 seizures.

SK Biopharmaceuticals and SNUBH plan to further pursue clinical research with Zero WiredTM, aiming to develop it into an AI-based seizure detection and forecast device. Zero Wired, a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, is an upgraded version of the multimodal wearable device used in the SNUBH pilot study.

About SK Biopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK life science are global pharmaceutical companies focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The companies have a pipeline of eight compounds in development for the treatment of CNS disorders, including epilepsy. Additionally, SK Biopharmaceuticals is focused on early research in oncology. For more information, visit SK Biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com/eng and SK life science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorder. There are approximately 50 million people (worldwide) living with epilepsy worldwide, and 3.4 million people in the U.S.[1] [2] Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. (The seizures in epilepsy may be related to a brain injury or a family tendency. Epilepsy has many different causes. About half of people with epilepsy have an unknown cause).[3] Having seizures and epilepsy can affect one's safety, relationships, work, ability to drive, and much more. People with epilepsy are at risk for accidents and other health complications, including falling, drowning, depression and sudden unexplained death in epilepsy (SUDEP).[4] [5] Despite the availability of many antiepileptic therapies, more than one-third of people with epilepsy are not able to achieve seizure freedom, meaning they have epilepsy that remains uncontrolled.[6] 

[1] World Health Organization. Epilepsy. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/epilepsy. Accessed November 2022.
[2] Epilepsy Foundation. Staying Safe. https://www.epilepsy.com/about. Accessed November 2022.
[3] Epilepsy Foundation. Who Can Get Epilepsy? https://www.epilepsy.com/what-is-epilepsy/understanding-seizures/who-gets-epilepsy. Accessed November 2022. 
[4] Epilepsy Foundation. Staying Safe. https://www.epilepsy.com/learn/seizure-first-aid-and-safety/staying-safe. Accessed November 2022.
[5] Epilepsy Foundation. Challenges with Epilepsy. https://www.epilepsy.com/learn/challenges-epilepsy. Accessed November 2022.
[6] Chen Z, Brodie MJ, Liew D, Kwan P. Treatment outcomes in patients with newly diagnosed epilepsy treated with established and new antiepileptic drugs: a 30-year longitudinal cohort study. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29279892. Published online December 26, 2017.

Media Inquiries
SK Biopharmaceuticals
H. Park, Head of Communications
Hyunkyung Cho, Deputy Communications Manager
skbp_comm@sk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seoul-national-university-bundang-hospital-presents-study-of-sk-biopharmaceuticals-seizure-detection-wearable-device-at-aes-2022-301692305.html

SOURCE SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: SEBA Bank – Gregory Mall | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Den Publikumspreis in der Kategorie «ETP des Jahres» gewann der SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index ETP zum 2. Mal in Folge. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Gregory Mall, Head Investment Solutions der SEBA Bank, was den ETP so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

SEBAX® Index Tracker Certificate (USD) – Publikumsaward für den ETP des Jahres | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

02.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
02.12.22 Airbus geht mit Wasserstoff neue Wege
02.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
02.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 02.12.2022
02.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
02.12.22 SMI - Befreiungsschlag noch nicht gelungen
02.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - An der 4"000er-Marke / Siemens - Am nächsten Widerstand
02.12.22 DAX – Wie fällt der US-Arbeitsmarktbericht aus?
02.12.22 SEBAX® Index Tracker Certificate (USD) – Publikumsaward für den ETP des Jahres | BX Swiss TV
01.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 12.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit 6.30% Extra Coupon auf Amazon.com Inc, Estee Lauder Cos Inc, United Parcel Service Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'676.90 19.00 WSSM2U
Short 11'900.74 13.58 DQSSMU
Short 12'333.28 8.89 A0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'203.20 02.12.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'754.77 19.32 GVSSMU
Long 10'496.71 13.34 A4SSMU
Long 10'067.93 8.86 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Starkes Investment in US-Aktien: Diese Titel hielt die UBS im dritten Quartal
So dürfte sich der Goldpreis laut Experten im Jahr 2023 entwickeln
Musk will auf Twitter interne Dokumente veröffentlichen - S&P streicht Rating - EU-Kommissar droht mit Twitter-Aus in Europa
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Michael Saylor „Bitcoin is hope“ – 5 Gründe, warum BTC-Bullen jetzt wieder auf steigende Kurse hoffen können
Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Krypto-Trader sieht bullisches Setup bei ETH – lukrativer Einstieg bei diesem Kurs!
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bitcoin kämpft mit 17.000 $ – wie startet der Markt in die neue Woche?
Ex-Siemens-Chef Joe Kaeser über Tesla-Boss: Genie und Wahnsinn liegen bei Elon Musk nah beieinander
Tesla-Aktie: Anwohner gehen erneut gegen Ausbau der Tesla-Fabrik in Grünheide auf die Strasse
Dash 2 Trade Prognose: Bullisch! Presale erreicht 8 Millionen $, massives Kurspotenzial nach ICO
Credit Suisse-Aktie gesucht: Kapitalabflüsse bei Credit Suisse offenbar gestoppt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.