Seoul Hosts "Cities Against COVID-19" Global Summit 2020

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul's responses to COVID-19 have attracted the world's attention. The page views of CAC (Cities Against COVID-19, english.seoul.go.kr/covid), an online platform established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to share its countermeasures and know-hows for containing COVID-19, exceeded 5 million in just one month upon its opening.

To promote global discussion to fight against COVID-19, Seoul will host "CAC Global Summit 2020" online from June 1 to 5. The video studio at Seoul City Hall will be the main venue of the Summit that connects international participants online. World's mayors and experts will put their heads together to seek ways to conquer COVID-19 and to take a step forward towards building a global solidarity and cooperative system.

The Summit includes 15 sessions where global experts in healthcare, education, IT, and the environment will share in-depth information on responses and solutions to COVID-19. All programs will be provided with simultaneous interpretations in English.

The Pre-Summit Day on June 1, international influencers in Korea, including Ilya Beyakov (Russia), Aancod Zaccarelli (UK), and Sujan Shakya (Nepal), will talk about how each country copes with COVID-19 and how citizens practice daily disinfection and prevention guidelines.

On June 2, Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon will deliver the opening address in the "World Mayors Summit," where mayors and officials from cities including Moscow, Jakarta, Istanbul, Budapest, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, Vancouver, Chongqing, and Delhi will share their responses. After the discussion, the "Seoul Declaration" proposing an international organization for solidarity will be announced.

On June 3, discussions under the theme of "Coronavirus Triggered by Climate Change and the Great Social Transformation Afterwards" will be made by Mayor Park, Professor Choe Jae-cheon, and Samuel Bowles, the author of The Moral Economy: Why Good Incentives Are No Substitute for Good Citizens, followed by the "Municipal Government Health Officials' Meeting" will also take place to see how major cities respond to COVID-19.

On June 4, Jared Mason Diamond, the author of Guns, Germs, and Steel who won the Pulitzer Prize, and Seoul Mayor will discuss "The World's Paradigm Shift After COVID-19." On the same day, discussions and practical case studies will take place in fields including culture, welfare, public transportation, and smart city. Experts from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, China, Singapore, and Italy will join the discussions.

On June 5, in an IR session, "22 Outstanding Companies in 2020s," 22 Seoul-based companies will present especially "untact" and biomedical technologies to attract investment.



* The schedule is based on Korea Standard Time (KST).

As the international community is interested in Seoul's excellent quarantine measures, or K-quarantine, the CAC Global Summit 2020 will be an opportunity to promote Seoul as a city forging the international standards in every field including quarantine on top of "smart city" and "safe city."

Mayor Park said, "Global solidarity and cooperation are the most important for going through the COVID-19 situation. Seoul prepares the first venue for the world, at which COVID-19 countermeasures from the perspective of cities can be shared."

All programs will be broadcasted live on YouTube (www.youtube.com/seoulcityofficial).

