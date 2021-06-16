Sentry rated A+ by AM Best for 30th straight year

STEVENS POINT, Wis., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After concluding its annual review this month, AM Best, the insurance industry's leading rating authority, assigned Sentry an A+ (superior) rating for a 30th consecutive year. The rating confirms the mutual insurance group's financial strength and superior ability to pay its customers' claims now and in the future.

"Being assigned this rating for 30 years running is a truly remarkable achievement," said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president, and CEO. "It's a testament to the dedication, industry experience, and high level of customer service our associates—and retirees—have brought to the table day in and day out."

Fewer than 15 percent of U.S.-based property and casualty insurance companies earn the A+ rating—even less have achieved it for three straight decades.

"Despite the challenges of a nationwide pandemic, our sound business practices allowed us to achieve positive results this past year," said Todd Schroeder, Sentry chief financial officer and president – Life & Annuities. "Through the development and use of industry-leading technology, we've provided our customers a better overall experience—this has been invaluable to our success. We're poised to exit the pandemic as an even stronger company and provide our customers the protection and services they rely on."

In support of its A+ (superior) rating, AM Best points to Sentry's balance sheet strength, which achieves the rating authority's highest ranking of "strongest" for risk-adjusted capitalization. AM Best also recognizes Sentry's consistent underwriting and favorable levels of investment income, well-diversified business mix, strong management team with a successful track record of executing strategy, and enterprise risk management processes that continue to assist in meeting corporate profitability and preservation of capital goals.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2021. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

