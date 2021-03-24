SMI 11’099 0.5%  SPI 14’017 0.4%  Dow 32’423 -0.9%  DAX 14’662 0.0%  Euro 1.1066 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’827 -0.2%  Gold 1’728 -0.7%  Bitcoin 50’890 1.5%  Dollar 0.9339 1.2%  Öl 60.4 -6.1% 

24.03.2021 00:57:00

Sentinels To Commemorate VALORANT Masters Crown With Release Of Limited Edition NFT

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by collaborative play and creative strategy from the five-man roster featuring Michael "dapr" Gulino, Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, Hunter "SicK" Mims, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, and Jared "zombs" Gitlin, the Sentinels earned the most illustrious victory in competitive VALORANT history Sunday claiming championship glory in the first-ever VALORANT Masters event.

Sentinels have reached the finals in each of Riot Games' first three VALORANT Champions Tour events, winning the first VALORANT Challengers event of the year in February and now defeating FaZe Clan in grand finals of VALORANT Masters Stage 1 in a 3-0 sweep. MVP honors were awarded to TenZ on the series-opening map Ascent and dapr on both Bind and Haven respectively.

To commemorate our VALORANT Masters Championship, we are releasing limited edition NFTs. To own a piece of Sentinels history, email nft@sentinels.gg to be notified about specifics regarding the date and location of the collection's release.

This is the seventh championship that the organization has won in competitive VALORANT since the beginning of competition in April 2020. Sentinels have also earned the most prizing in VALORANT Esports, claiming over $187,000 in that same time frame.

Sentinels claimed the top prize of $60,000 for their championship victory, as well as crucial points toward qualification for the global VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT).

The five-man roster battled through several weeks of open qualifiers beginning in January with over 128 entrants fighting to earn a spot in VALORANT Masters to determine the best team in North America.

About the Sentinels

Sentinels is a premiere esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. Launched in 2018, Sentinels have produced championship esports teams competing in Fortnite, VALORANT, Apex Legends and Halo. The Sentinels brand has rapidly become a globally recognized esports lifestyle and gaming organization, fielding icons such as Fortnite World Champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, and Paul "SnakeBite" Duarte, captain of the reigning Halo World Championship team. Sentinels are wholly-owned by P1 Esports, LLC.

Follow the Sentinels on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

Press inquiries to info@sentinels.gg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentinels-to-commemorate-valorant-masters-crown-with-release-of-limited-edition-nft-301254413.html

SOURCE Sentinels

Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

