SMI 10'965 0.1%  SPI 14'337 0.2%  Dow 36'125 -0.2%  DAX 16'533 0.8%  Euro 0.9447 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'453 0.9%  Gold 2'019 -0.5%  Bitcoin 38'772 5.9%  Dollar 0.8751 0.0%  Öl 77.0 -1.5% 
Sprint Aktie [Valor: 21766196 / ISIN: US85207U1051]
06.12.2023 00:34:36

SentinelOne, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$70.30 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$98.86 million, or -$0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.73 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.4% to $164.17 million from $115.32 million last year.

SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$70.30 Mln. vs. -$98.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.24 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $164.17 Mln vs. $115.32 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $169 million Full year revenue guidance: $616 million

