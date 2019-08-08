08.08.2019 15:43:00

Sentinel Trust President and CEO Lissa S. Gangjee Featured in Special Report

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, one of the nation's leading boutique wealth management firms and multi-family offices, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP® was featured in the Houston Business Journal's Special Report on Finance.

Ms. Gangjee was named CEO and joined the company's Board of Directors in January 2019. Under Ms. Gangjee's leadership, Sentinel Trust has successfully continued to apply its singular focus and dedicated platform to serving ultra-high net worth client families.

About Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $4.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

